Tottenham keen on signing Chelsea and Arsenal target after fresh developments - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal and Chelsea target Ivan Toney.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners have cooled their interest in Toney, while Spurs remain in the hunt for the England international's signature.

The Brentford attacker only recently returned from an eight-month ban for betting breaches. Since returning, Toney has played 10 Premier League games, bagging four goals.

Currently, Spurs have a few options that they can deploy in the No. 9 position. The likes of Son Heung-min, Richarlison, Timo Werner, and Brennan Johnson can all play the role.

However, an out-and-out striker following Harry Kane's departure is yet to arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Overall, Toney has played 134 matches across competitions for the Bees, bagging 72 goals and 21 assists.

A move to north London would allow Toney to play in the Champions League next year potentially. Spurs are sitting fifth in the Premier League standings, just three points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa, who have played a game more.

A move to either Spurs or Arsenal would be a huge step up in the 28-year-old's career. However, with the possibility that Werner may sign permanently for Ange Postecoglou’s side and the existing competition upfront, Toney may pass up this opportunity.

Bacary Sagna likens Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard to Mesut Ozil

Martin Odegaard in action

Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna has likened current Gunners captain Martin Odegaard to former Germany international Mesut Ozil. The 35-year-old playmaker spent eight years at the Emirates from 2013 to 2021.

During that time, he provided many a magical moment by playing incredible passes from an attacking midfield position. Overall, Ozil made 254 appearances for the club, bagging 44 goals and 79 assists.

Drawing comparisons between Ozil and Odegaard, Sagna said (via Express):

"I love Martin Odegaard and the way he plays. He plays with passion and technically, he's very good and smart on the ball. He reminds me of Mesut Ozil with the left foot and the way they turn players and anticipate the runs of their teammates."

Sagna spent about a year with Ozil before leaving, appearing in 33 matches across competitions with the midfielder and managing one joint goal in the process.

Meanwhile, Odegaard has become an integral component of Mikel Arteta's system. This season, the Norway international has made 36 appearances across competitions, bagging nine goals and seven assists.