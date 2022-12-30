Tottenham keeping tabs on former Liverpool target ahead of January transfer window - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Liverpool target Ismaila Sarr ahead of the January transfer window.

Sarr, 24, is currently playing for Watford in the EFL Championship but has been linked with a move to Anfield.

He impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Senegal, making four appearances and scoring one goal.

Sarr is the protagonist for Watford and has bagged six goals and three assists in 19 games across competitions.

Football.london reports that Spurs are monitoring his situation at Vicarage Road. He has 18 months left on his current deal and could be headed to the Premier League. Other sides that have taken an interest include Crystal Palace and Everton.

Sarr's compatriot and former Anfield striker El-Hadji Diouf claims that the player is world-class, saying (via the Daily Mail):

“He is a world-class player. He can play for Manchester United and Liverpool, anywhere.”

Liverpool previously struck an agreement with Watford in 2020 for the Senegalese winger to arrive on Merseyside.

However, Sarr never joined the Reds, and Jurgen Klopp's side recently secured the signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven for an initial £37 million.

That may give Tottenham an easy route towards luring the former Rennes to north London.

Antonio Conte has plenty of attacking options at his disposal at Spurs, including Harry Kane, Son Heung Min, Richarlison, and Dejan Kulusevski.

However, the Lilywhites are in the fight for a top-four finish, so adding more depth may be vital in their pursuit of UEFA Champions League qualification.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lauded Tottenham's attack last season

Klopp praised Spurs' forward line.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised Tottenham's frontline when the two sides met in May.

The German boss lauded Kane as a top player as Conte's side rivalled the Merseysiders for a top-four finish.

He touched on the connection the attackers have at Spurs, saying (via TBRFootball):

"Up front, (they have) speed like crazy – Harry Kane, what a player, and obviously fits in that idea extremely well. There’s a blind understanding between them.”

Tottenham are in the top-four hunt again, and they sit fourth in the league table with 30 points from 16 games.

Kane has been a key part of Spurs' attack this season, scoring 13 goals in 16 league outings. He's linking up excellently with Richarlison and Son, with the north London giants scoring 33 goals.

They're the third-highest scorers in the Premier League, only behind league leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City.

