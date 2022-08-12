Tottenham manager Antonio Conte ruthlessly banishes 4 senior players from first-team training - Reports 

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has banished four senior players from first-team training, as per the Evening Standard.

Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso have not been part of first-team drills following the club's pre-season tour of South Korea.

Conte was told he can only coach a certain number of players and is looking to move the four players on this summer.

It is not until the final week of the transfer window that any sale of the four players is anticipated.

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial Q: How do professional footballers unwind after a long, hard Antonio Conte training session?



A: Fly kites, I guess?



🪁 Q: How do professional footballers unwind after a long, hard Antonio Conte training session? A: Fly kites, I guess? 🪁 https://t.co/4WZl502Uzb

Tottenham have parted ways with four players thus far this summer.

Dutch attacker Steven Bergwijn has joined Ajax for £28.13 million whilst defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has moved to Celtic for £6.3 million.

Joe Rodon has moved on loan to Stade Rennais with young striker Jack Clarke joining Sunderland on a permanent deal.

Spurs may be looking to make some cash off of potential departures given the impressive summer they have had in recruitment.

The north London club have spent a joint £91.71 million on striker Richarlison, midfielders Yves Bissouma and Christian Perisic, and defender Djed Spence.

The state of play for Tottenham quartet

Ndombele could depart Tottenham for Villarreal this summer

There is interest in Ndombele from La Liga side Villarreal alongside a number of European clubs, per the aforementioned source.

The Frenchman was touted as a potential top signing when he arrived in a then club-record £54 million deal back in 2019.

But the midfielder has failed to impress, making 91 appearances for Tottenham, scoring 10 goals whilst contributing nine assists.

Newcastle United have been offered Ndombele but Magpies boss Eddie Howe isn't too keen on the player.

He spent last season on loan at Olympique Lyonnais and is expected to depart permanently this summer.

Lo Celso is also being linked with a move to Villarreal, having spent six months on loan at the Estadio de la Cerámica last season.

There had been interest in Winks from Premier League duo Everton and Leicester City earlier in the window although those links have gone cold.

Leicester are appear to be holding onto Youri Tielemans whilst the Toffees have just signed Lille midfielder Amadou Onana.

Valencia are believed to be keeping tabs on the English midfielder who has fallen down the pecking order under Conte.

He made 30 appearances last season, scoring just one goal whilst providing two assists.

Reguilon's future is uncertain with Sevilla having tracked the player but the La Liga side have signed Manchester United's Alex Telles on loan.

Brighton are being linked off the back of selling Marc Cucurella to Chelsea.

