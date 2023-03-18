Tottenham named favorites to sign player linked with a move to Barcelona - Reports

According to Calciomercato, Tottenham Hotspur are the favorites to sign Barcelona-linked midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. Amrabat currently plays for Serie A side Fiorentina.

The Moroccan international, who earned plaudits for his performances during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, was heavily linked with a move to the Catalan club in January.

Barcelona were keeping tabs on Amrabat as a replacement for Franck Kessie, who has failed to find his feet since his summer move from AC Milan. However, Tottenham are now reportedly leading the race for his signature.

Amrabat has been a crucial player for Fiorentina this season, featuring in 36 games across competitions for the club. Known for his robust style of play and tenacity, a midfielder with his engine could prove to be an asset for any potential suitor.

The 26-year-old will enter the final twelve months of his contract with Fiorentina this summer and hence, he could be available for a meager fee.

"He is a footballer I like, he knows how to work" - Barcelona manager Xavi on Raphinha

Barcelona are set to return to action on March 19 as they take on Real Madrid in the El Clasico.

Brazilian winger Raphinha, who was signed from Leeds United in the summer, could prove to be a crucial player for the Blaugrana against Los Blancos. Despite initial struggles, Raphinha has slowly found his feet for Barca. He has scored nine goals and has provided nine assists in 37 matches this campaign.

Speaking about Raphinha ahead of El Clasico, Xavi said (via Barca Universal):

“He is a footballer I like, he knows how to work and take criticism during bad patches. He has proven a lot already in his first year at Barcelona. I’m happy for him, he deserves this.”

Xavi added:

"Raphinha is fine, he’s calm. We did not talk to him about not being called up to the national team. I can’t interfere with what’s happening in the Brazilian national team because it does not concern me."

The Catalan club are atop the La Liga table with 65 points from 25 matches. They hold a healthy nine-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid heading into the El Clasico.

