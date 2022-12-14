Tottenham plot move for former Chelsea and Arsenal target - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a move to sign Chelsea and Arsenal target Wilfred Zaha from Crystal Palace in 2023, according to Football Insider. The report claims that Spurs have joined the race to snap up the Ivorian forward on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Zaha's current contract with Crystal Palace expires next summer, leading to interest from a host of Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Arsenal and now Tottenham.

The player is said to be unwilling to commit his future to the Eagles and would rather leave as a free agent at the end of the campaign. Spurs are monitoring his situation closely as they look to bolster their attacking options.

It is worth noting that the Ivorian has been a long-term target for the London-based club. They tried to sign him on two separate occasions under the management of Mauricio Pochettino but failed because they couldn't meet Crystal Palace's demands.

This time though, Tottenham have a real possibility of finally getting their man as he could join them as a free agent. However, they will need to beat serious competition from local rivals, Chelsea and Arsenal, who are also keeping tabs on the player.

The Gunners, for instance, have been keeping an eye on Zaha over the last couple of seasons. When asked about his opinion regarding the Ivorian forward amid mounting speculation back in January 2020, head coach Mikel Arteta told Express:

“I think he’s a terrific player and I think the impact he’s had in the Premier League in the last few years has been phenomenal."

Zaha definitely won't be short of options when he eventually runs down his contract with Crystal Palace. The attacker's talent will continue to attract interest from big clubs. The fact that he will become a free agent in the summer will be the icing on the cake.

How Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham are doing in the Premier League this season

It's been an encouraging start for the Gunners.

It's been a dream start to the season for Arsenal. The Gunners currently lead the race for the Premier League title with an impressive 37 points in 14 games. They have recorded 12 victories, one draw, and one defeat so far. Arteta's men are winning in style and catching the attention of many.

Tottenham are closer to the Gunners than Chelsea. Antonio Conte's men are currently fourth in the standings with 30 points in 14 matches. They gave recorded nine victories, one draw, and four defeats in the English top flight.

The Blues, on the other hand, are eighth in the table with 21 points in 14 games after six wins, three draws, and five losses in the league.

