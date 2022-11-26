Tottenham prepare crazy contract offer to Harry Kane amid interest from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to offer Harry Kane a new contract amidst his reported links to Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Defensa Central (via The Hard Tackle) reported in August that Los Blancos are looking to sign the prolific striker in the summer of 2023. Meanwhile, as per Football365, he has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich.

Kane's current contract with Tottenham expires in 2024, and as per Football Insider, the club knows that they need to offer him a big new contract. The England captain currently earns £200,000 per week at Spurs, which is quite low in comparison to his English teammates at other clubs.

Raheem Sterling earns £300,000 per week at Chelsea, while Jack Grealish pockets £350,000 per week at Manchester City.

Hence, Tottenham are looking to offer Kane a big contract, but the striker has pushed for any potential talks to happen after the ongoing FIFA World Cup. His future will also depend upon manager Antonio Conte, whose contract with Spurs expires in the summer of 2023.

Kane's representatives will eagerly monitor Conte's situation before signing a new contract themselves.

Kane, really happy with Conte and Paratici's project at Spurs. Tottenham want to discuss new deal with Harry Kane. Antonio Conte on this: "The desire of everybody into the club is for Kane to continue to stay with Tottenham, to sign a new contract".

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid offer a lucrative prospect for Harry Kane

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid could be highly lucrative for Kane, who might not get another big transfer after next summer given his age (30).

The Englishman has been prolific for club and country over the years. He is just five goals behind Jimmy Greaves on Tottenham's all-time goalscoring list. He is also just 65 goals behind Alan Shearer on the Premier League's all-time goalscoring list.

Matt Hayes @matthayesthfc Harry Kane has scored 195 Premier League goals, 65 shy of Alan Shearer's record.



If Kane plays in the PL until he is 33, and misses an average of 5 games a season, he will need to score 1 goal per 1.84 games to beat Shearer's record.



So far, he has 1 goal per 1.52 games. Harry Kane has scored 195 Premier League goals, 65 shy of Alan Shearer's record.If Kane plays in the PL until he is 33, and misses an average of 5 games a season, he will need to score 1 goal per 1.84 games to beat Shearer's record.So far, he has 1 goal per 1.52 games. https://t.co/nIlSzogd6V

Kane is two goals behind Wayne Rooney as England's all-time leading scorer.

However, he is still yet to win a single trophy in his career. He has won three Premier League Golden Boots and one FIFA World Cup Golden Boot, but no team trophy.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, are serial winners in Germany, having won the Bundesliga in 10 previous seasons consecutively. They have also won the UEFA Champions League twice in the previous decade.

Bayern Munich saw Robert Lewandowski leave the club in the summer to join Barcelona.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are arguably the greatest club in world football. They have won a record 14 UEFA Champions League trophies and 35 La Liga titles. Los Blancos' talisman Karim Benzema is set to turn 35-year-old next month.

Both clubs need a prolific striker and could certainly make Kane a lucrative offer.

