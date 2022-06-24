Tottenham prepared to let 29-year-old join Premier League club if they sanction sale of Chelsea linked star: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to sell Lucas Moura to Everton if they can sign Chelsea target Richarlison in return. Spurs are keen on signing the Brazilian but face tough competition from their London rivals.

As per a report in the Daily Telegraph, Everton are interested in signing Moura this summer. With the signing of Dejan Kulusevski in January from Juventus, the Brazilian's chances at Spurs have reduced significantly.

Antonio Conte has trusted the former Juventus player more and is ready to let go of Moura if the right offer comes in. The Italian manager is interested in Everton's Richarlison but faces competition from his former side, Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel is looking to bolster his attack with Romelu Lukaku on the verge of moving back to Inter Milan on loan (via Fabrizio Romano). The Belgian striker joined Chelsea last summer for a club-record fee that crossed €100 million. However, he is set to move back on a season-long loan after failing to make an impression last season at Stamford Bridge.

Richarlison did well for Everton last season, scoring six times in the last nine matches of the Premier League season to help them avoid relegation. He scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 33 matches in all competitions.

Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked with the Everton forward (via CaughtOffside).

Richarlison hints at leaving Everton amid Chelsea and Tottenham rumors

Everton star Richarlison hinted at a possible exit this summer. He spoke to the media during his time with the Brazilian national team last month. The forward admitted to holding talks with Everton manager Frank Lampard and the management regarding his plans this summer.

He was quoted by Daily Mail saying:

"I've already made it clear to the board. I've already talked to Frank Lampard too, with my agents and they know what I want. Let's wait for June. Now I can't talk, because when we talk about leaving a club I'm kind of like this, because of the history I have at Everton, the affection that the fans have for me. When we talk about leaving I'm a little speechless."

According to The Liverpool Echo, Everton are reportedly looking for £51 million to sell the forward they signed for £50 million from Watford in 2018.

