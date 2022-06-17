Tottenham prepared to make 'player-plus-cash' offer to sign Manchester United target: Reports

Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United target Antony. The Brazilian winger has attracted the attention of a number of the Premier League's top clubs thanks to his impressive performances for Ajax last season.

Antony scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 32 appearances for Ajax last season, helping the Dutch giants win the Eredivisie. He scored two goals and provided four assists in seven Champions League games.

Manchester United are keen to sign Antony this summer. Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani, and Juan Mata are set to leave the club after the expiration of their contracts on June 30. The Red Devils are, therefore, likely to be in the market for some new attackers this summer.

As per the Express, Tottenham are set to compete with Manchester United for the 22-year-old's signature. Antonio Conte's side are willing to offer Steven Bergwijn plus cash to Ajax as part of a swap deal for Antony.

Bergwijn has struggled to nail down a regular starting place at the north London club since joining the Premier League giants from PSV for £27 million in January 2020.

Ajax were reportedly eager to sign the Dutch international during the January transfer window. However, the 24-year-old opted to stay at Tottenham. He could seek a move away from Conte's side this summer as he is unlikely to be a regular starter for the club next season.

Tottenham Hotspur were languishing in ninth place in the Premier League table when Antonio Conte took over the reins at the club in early November last year. The Italian managed to turn around the club's fortunes and lead them to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League table.

The club hierarchy are, therefore, ready to back the Italian financially in the transfer market. Spurs have wasted no time this summer as they have already signed goalkeeper Fraser Forster, wing-back Ivan Perisic, and defensive midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Manchester United will be eager to beat Tottenham in the race to sign Antony

Ajax v sc Heerenveen - Dutch Eredivisie

After a dismal 2021-22 campaign during which they finished sixth in the Premier League, Manchester United are expected to undergo a rebuild under Erik ten Hag this summer.

Despite their need to make reinforcements to their squad, Manchester United are yet to make any new signings and are lagging behind their top-six rivals. Manchester City have signed Norwegian hitman Erling Haaland whilst Liverpool have signed Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



…but Emerson Santos [he’s Antony’s brother, not agent] has not made any interview speaking of Man United. He denies - ‘fake news’. Manchester United have genuine interest in Antony, of course Erik ten Hag knows him so well - still no bid, just internal discussions.…but Emerson Santos [he’s Antony’s brother, not agent] has not made any interview speaking of Man United. He denies - ‘fake news’. Manchester United have genuine interest in Antony, of course Erik ten Hag knows him so well - still no bid, just internal discussions. 🇧🇷 #MUFC…but Emerson Santos [he’s Antony’s brother, not agent] has not made any interview speaking of Man United. He denies - ‘fake news’. https://t.co/DxAjSIqXud

Tottenham have signed a goalkeeper and bolstered their midfield and defence by signing three players. Meanwhile, Arsenal have signed Brazilian teenager Marquinhos from Sao Paulo and look set to complete a move for Portuguese attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira as per ESPN.

Manchester United will hope to beat Tottenham in the race to sign Ajax winger Antony and also make a statement in the summer window.

