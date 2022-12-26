Tottenham reach to sell defender next month despite naming him in the starting XI against Brentford - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in acquiring Adrien Rabiot from Juventus in the January transfer window, according to Calciomercatoweb. The club may consider including Japhet Tanganga in the deal in order to persuade Juventus to agree to the transfer.

Tanganga notably started in their 2-2 draw against Brentford, but the 23-year-old has struggled to garner minutes with Spurs and may be on the lookout for an exit.

Rabiot, a central midfielder, is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, so this may be Juventus' last chance to receive any compensation for him.

It is unclear if the two clubs will be able to reach an agreement on a transfer fee for the 27-year-old.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Japhet Tanganga wants to sign for AC Milan 'at all costs'.



(Source: Calciomercato) Japhet Tanganga wants to sign for AC Milan 'at all costs'.(Source: Calciomercato) 🚨 Japhet Tanganga wants to sign for AC Milan 'at all costs'. (Source: Calciomercato) https://t.co/qYGZEig0zo

According to the report from Calciomercatoweb, the Turin giants are more interested in snatching up Emerson Royal. However, Spurs do not want the right-back to leave in January, especially as their options are limited in that position.

Instead, they are willing to move Tanganga on, but it is uncertain if Juventus will accept the 23-year-old in exchange for Rabiot.

Rabiot is at the height of his career, having guided France to the final of the World Cup. He could make a significant contribution to the London outfit, and he is believed to have the attributes required to excel in English football. Due to his contract situation, he may be available at a reasonable price.

Tottenham are currently fourth in the league table, but they face competition from clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United. In order to maintain their position and achieve their goals, it is crucial that they strengthen their squad, and Rabiot may be the key to doing so.

Tottenham star Harry Kane was met with jibes from Brentford supporters during their Premier League clash

In Tottenham's first Premier League game following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, England captain Harry Kane was subjected to jeers from the crowd. Kane missed a crucial penalty kick that would have tied the game against France in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

According to GOAL, the Bees supporters sang, "You let your country down," in reaction to his missed penalty.

During the first half of the match against Brentford in west London, Kane struggled, touching the ball only 18 times, a number that was surpassed by all outfield players. However, Kane ultimately had the last laugh, scoring a beautiful header to help his team come back and earn a 2-2 draw.

Poll : 0 votes