Tottenham ready to make move for £60 million star if Arsenal move collapses - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to make a move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney if their arch-rivals Arsenal fail to land the England international. The 27-year-old has been strongly linked with a move away from the Gtech Community Stadium in recent months, with Mikel Arteta's side strongly named as favorites.

As reported by Dean Jones of Give Me Sport via The Boot Room, Arsenal are leading the race to sign the Brentford striker. Chelsea are also reportedly keen on the signature of the £60 million-rated striker.

However, it has been claimed that Tottenham Hotspur will be ready to pounce on the Englishman should their rivals fail to land the ex-Newcastle United attacker. With Toney set to enter the final year of his deal at Brentford, he looks very likely to leave the Bees in the summer.

Arsenal are in the title race this season despite not having a reliable goalscorer up front. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah are the two natural number nines at Arteta's disposal who have scored just 14 times between them across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are also yet to find a like-for-like replacement for Harry Kane up front following the Englishman's move to Bayern Munich last summer. Heung-min Son and Richarlison have scored 23 goals between them across competitions this season but they could do with a natural goalscorer upfront.

Toney has been excellent for Brentford over the years and finished third in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot last season with 20 league goals in 33 games. He has been on fire since returning from an eight-month ban for breaching gambling restrictions, scoring four goals in seven games.

Chris Sutton tips Arsenal to thrash Sheffield United

Reputed pundit Chris Sutton has backed Arsenal to secure a comfortable 3-0 win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Monday, March 4. Mikel Arteta's side are part of the three-horse title race we are witnessing this season which could potentially go down to the wire.

Chris Sutton has predicted that the Gunners will demolish the Blades, putting pressure on their title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City. He said (via BBC Sport):

"Arsenal are wiping the floor with everyone in the Premier League at the moment. Like Liverpool and Manchester City, they can't afford any stumbles in the title race but I don't anticipate them having any problems winning at Bramall Lane."

"They are so superior to a Sheffield United side that lost 5-0 at the Emirates earlier in the season, when Eddie Nketiah scored a hat-trick, and they are also in excellent form. The Blades are not going to go toe-to-toe with Arsenal and their plan will just be to try to keep them out for as long as possible. If the Gunners score early, then it could be a difficult afternoon for Chris Wilder's side."

Sheffield United are at the rock-bottom in the Premier League, level on points with Burnley, who are 19th in the table. They are 11 points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest and look certain to face an immediate relegation.