Tottenham set to battle Chelsea to sign 37-year-old star - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to battle Chelsea and Aston Villa in the race to sign Salernitana goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

The 37-year-old has been playing for the Serie A club since his move from Club America in January. As per local outlet Tutto Salernitana, via HITC, he has a two-year option to stay at the Arechi Stadium.

Ochoa is known among football fans due to his memorable performances for Mexico at the past three FIFA World Cups. He also traveled with the team to the 2006 and 2010 editions but was an unused substitute throughout the tournament.

The 136-cap Mexico international is certainly at the dusk of his playing days and reported interest from the Premier League could surprise many. It is unlikely that Chelsea and Spurs would want him as a first-choice goalkeeper.

The Blues currently have Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga, although it remains to be seen if either will leave Stamford Bridge this summer. Similarly, Spurs currently have Hugo Lloris (36) and Fraser Forster (35) as their first-team shot-stoppers.

The Lilywhites would be better off targeting a younger replacement for Lloris, whose deal expires in the summer of 2024. Forster has done well whenever called into action and will have another year on his contract at the end of the season.

Journo claims Chelsea could sell Conor Gallagher with Tottenham interest

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has claimed that Chelsea could show Conor Gallagher the exit doors this summer in order to raise funds.

Despite being on the club's books since 2008, the 23-year-old made his senior debut this season. He has featured in 39 games across competitions for the Blues' senior side, although 23 of those appearances have come from the bench.

Addressing the English midfielder's future at Stamford Bridge, O'Rourke told Give Me Sport, via The Boot Room:

"Gallagher could be one of the players sacrificed to try and raise some funds. He’s a top player, Gallagher. Obviously, he’s been very patient waiting for his chance at Chelsea because he’s had several loan moves before that. He’s had more game time under Lampard."

Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be keeping an eye on Gallagher's situation at Stamford Bridge. He has started the past three league games under Frank Lampard. However, the English tactician's trust could matter for very little as he is only managing the Blues in an interim capacity.

Gallagher, who has been loaned to Charlton Athletic, Swansea City, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace in the past, is on a contract that expires in the summer of 2025.

Poll : 0 votes