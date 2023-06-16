Tottenham star informs club he wants to leave this summer - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez has reportedly informed the club that he wants to leave this summer.

Sanchez, 27, joined Spurs from Ajax for £42 million in 2017 but has failed to consistently impress during his six-year stint. He has helped keep 39 clean sheets in 142 Premier League appearances for the north London side.

Sanchez made 24 appearances across competitions last season, starting just 12 games. He was even booed by a section of Tottenham fans at home during their 3-2 loss against Bournemouth in April. He came on as a substitute but was at fault for one of the Cherries' goals before he was then taken off.

He made three appearances after that, but it was perhaps the final straw in Sanchez's career at Spurs. As per journalist Pipe Sierra, as relayed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Colombian defender wants to leave north London

"Davinson Sanchez has decided to leave Tottenham this summer. Discussions will take place to find new club, as he wants a new experience. Spurs and Davinson agents, on it as @PSierraR called."

Sierra also reported that the defender has interest from Premier League clubs, but he wants to move outside of England. Sevilla have been one of the sides linked with a move for Sanchez (via Team Talk).

Bayern Munich interested in signing Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

As per journalist Christian Falk, Bayern Munich have discussed the possibility of bringing midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg back this summer.

The Danish midfielder spent four years with Bayern's youth and senior setup between 2012 and 2016. He made just 25 senior appearances for the club before joining Southampton and later Tottenham in 2020.

Hojbjerg has been one of the most important members in the defensive setups of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte. He has made 145 appearances for the club, scoring ten goals and providing 16 assists.

However, he could now leave this summer, with Bayern Munich interested. The German club were interested in signing Hojbjerg's teammate Harry Kane. However, as per BILD, he rejected a potential move.

Hojbjerg's contract with Tottenham, meanwhile, expires in 2025, and as per Transfermarkt, his market value stands at €45 million.

Spurs have the likes of Yves Bissouma, Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr in midfield. With the injured Rodrigo Bentancur expected to be out of action until at least November, it will be interesting to see if they sell Hojbjerg.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes