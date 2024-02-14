Tottenham star Son Heung-min dislocated his finger in disrespectful bust-up with South Korea teammates on eve of AFC Asian Cup exit: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur winger Son Heung-min reportely dislocated his finger during a bust-up with South Korean teammates before their AFC Asian Cup semi-final.

Son and Co. weren't at their best throughout the Asian competition and eventually exited the tournament, losing 2-0 to Jordan in the semi-final. The attacker played this fixture with strapping on his forefinger and middle finger.

A source reportedly told The Sun (via talkSPORT):

"The row erupted from nowhere. A few of the younger players ate very quickly and left the rest of the squad to play ping pong. Son Heung-min sasked them to come back and sit down when some disrespectful things were said to him."

The source added:

"Within seconds the row spilled into the dinning area and players were being pulled apart. Son badly injured his finger trying to calm everyone down."

According to this report, Paris Saint-Germain’s midfield star Kang-in Lee was also involved in the altercation but represented his nation in the final-four clash. Following his return to north London, the 31-year-old forward played with strapping in the 2-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (February 10)

Son also managed to find the assist for Brennan Johnson’s stoppage-time winner after coming off the bench (90+6'). Overall, he's made 22 appearances across competitions for Spurs this season, bagging 12 goals and six assists.

Expect Son to start for his side in their upcoming Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (February 17).

Son Heung-min responds to Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League title challenge this season

Tottenham Hotspur sensation Son Heung-min has said his side are not thinking about a potential title challenge at this stage in the season. He believes Liverpool and Manchester City, who are first and second, respectively, remain strong favourites.

Currently, Spurs are placed fourth in the standings, with 47 points, seven behind the Reds. When asked about whether the north Londoners can challenge for the title, Son said (via Mirror):

"Not at all. We are doing our best from our position and [what is] expected of us. There are so many contenders. There are so many favourites. Man City, Liverpool is flying now. From our position, we want to give our best and at the end of the season we are where we take it.”

Tottenham Hotspur's last league win came back in the 1960/61 season and won their last FA Cup during the 1990/91 campaign. Ange Postecoglou’s team are out of both domestic cup competitions and are not in Europe this year.