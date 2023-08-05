Tottenham take bold step after Bayern Munich set Harry Kane deal deadline - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has reportedly ignored Bayern Munich's take-it-or-leave-it offer for Harry Kane.

According to Sport BILD's Tobi Altschäffl (via iMiaSanMia), Levy has not responded to the supposed deadline given by Bayern for a response to their offer. They tabled a final £86 million bid including add-ons for the center-forward yesterday (August 4).

Levy is renowned for his difficulties in negotiations and he has proven to be problematic for the Bavarians in their pursuit of Harry Kane. The Spurs chairman was previously reported to spend the next two weeks in Miami with his family on holiday.

However, the report has since been updated and Levy has only traveled to Florida to spend the weekend there. This may be to hold discussions with Spurs' owner Joe Lewis over the matter.

This leaves the situation surrounding Kane's potential move to the Allianz Arena up in the air. The 2023-24 Premier League season kicks off next week with Tottenham taking on Brentford on Sunday (August 13).

Sky Sports reported that Harry Kane will stay with the north Londoners if he is to be part of the squad for the clash against the Bees. The poker game between Spurs and the Bundesliga champions over the England captain continues.

There is a good reason why the Bavarians are so eager to lure the 30-year-old to Germany. Kane bagged 32 goals in 49 games across competitions last season and has long been regarded as open of Europe's best frontmen.

Bayern are still yet to truly replace Robert Lewandowski after the Polish striker joined Barcelona last summer. Kane is the perfect candidate to become Thomas Tuchel's marksman.

Bayern want an answer from Tottenham for Harry Kane by the end of Friday

Bayern Munich want a response in the next hours,

Time is of the essence in the Harry Kane transfer saga and the clock is ticking down on Bayern's deadline for a response. BBC Sport claim that the Bavarians want Tottenham to make their decision by the end of Friday (August 5).

It is claimed that Kane has already agreed personal terms with the Bundesliga giants to arrive at the Allianz Arena. There has been no indication that the English striker will sign a new contract with Spurs so Levy is risking losing him on a free next summer.

Bayern have grown frustrated in their attempts to sign one of England's greatest strikers. They have made three bids but have not met Tottenham's £100 million valuation.

It's understandable why Levy is so intent on keeping Kane with the Lilywhites because he is both an asset on and off the pitch. However, it may be time to finally part ways with the prolific frontman as losing him on a free transfer could have many consequences.