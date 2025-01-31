Tottenham in talks to sign ex-Chelsea star as they are keen to add one more defender to Ange Postecoglou's squad: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori. This is according to a report from Fabrizio Romano, who claims that Spurs wish to strengthen the central defensive department.

Ange Postecoglou's side is struggling with multiple injuries in this department, with the likes of Radu Dragusin and Cristian Romero out with fitness concerns. Romano has reported that Spurs are looking at two other options apart from Tomori as well.

This deal seems far from done at the moment, with the transfer expert claiming that personal terms are also yet to be agreed. The Serie A side will also have a reasonable amount of negotiating power in this deal, with the player contracted at the San Siro till the summer of 2027.

If Tomori is to join Spurs, he will come with Premier League experience. During his time at Chelsea, the English defender made 27 appearances across competitions, bagging two goals and an assist.

As far as Tomori is concerned, a move to Tottenham may not be the most tempting prospect. The north Londoners are placed 15th in the Premier League standings and could miss out on European football for the 2025/26 season.

On top of that, he will face serious competition for minutes once injured players return to action. The former Blues star has made 163 appearances across competitions for AC Milan, bagging seven goals and two assists.

Bayern Munich winger rejects Tottenham amidst interest from Chelsea and others - Reports

Mathys Tel

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are among the clubs seeking to sign Bayern Munich winger Mathys Tel in the final hours of the January transfer window. A report from the Telegraph states that the France under-21 international is looking to move away in search of regular game time. He's made just 14 appearances across competitions for the Bavarian outfit this campaign, bagging one assist.

Both interested parties are said to want to add firepower to their attacking department. Spurs had agreed a €60 million deal with Bayern Munich but the Frenchman has rejected the move, as per Fabrizio Romano.

At Stamford Bridge, Tel will face competition from Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto for a place on the left flank. He will be pitted against the likes of Wilson Odobert and Son Heung-min for a spot on this wing at Tottenham.

A move to Chelsea may arguably be the better option, given the west Londoners are set to compete for a top-four place in the Premier League. Enzo Maresca's team are sixth on the English top-flight table, only a point behind fourth-placed Manchester City. However, the likes of Manchester United are Arsenal are also interested in signing Tel.

