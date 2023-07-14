Tottenham turn interest to Chelsea star as they fear Liverpool could hijack move for primary transfer target: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill amidst concerns that Liverpool could hijack talks for primary defensive target Micky van de Ven, reports The Evening Standard.

Spurs are preparing for life under new manager Ange Postecoglou. They are keen to back the Australian in the transfer market and have already signed James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario and Manor Solomon. The club have also made Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski's loan moves permanent.

Tottenham have turned their attention towards signing a central defender, with Wolfsburg's Van de Ven identified as the top target. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed earlier this week that Postecoglou's side are edging closer to reaching an agreement with the German club.

However, Spurs now fear that Liverpool could hijack their deal to sign the Dutchman, according to the aforementioned source. The Reds were notably linked with a move for the defender earlier this summer. Although those links eventually cooled down, there remains a possibility that Jurgen Klopp's side could quickly step up talks over a deal.

Tottenham have thus identified Chelsea defender Colwill, 20, as an alternative to Van de Ven, as per the report. This is despite Mauricio Pochettino's side insisting that they will not sell the England U21 international, whose contract runs till 2025, this summer.

Colwill impressed on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion last season, making 22 appearances across competitions. The left-footed center-back helped the Seagulls keep eight clean sheets and was important to their sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

Brighton are among the clubs interested in buying Colwill this summer. The Seagulls have already had several offers rejected by the Blues, with the latest reportedly being a £40 million package. Roberto De Zerbi's side are now said to be considering cheaper alternatives.

Chelsea's Levi Colwill also of interest to Liverpool

It's worth noting that Liverpool are also interested in Levi Colwill. The Reds are in the market for a new central defender this summer and have earmarked the Englishman as a potential recruit. They are prepared to shell out a significant amount of money to acquire the youngster, according to journalist Neil Jones.

However, convincing Chelsea to sell Colwill is expected to be a hurdle. The Blues have notably offered the defender a new contract as they hope to secure his long-term future. However, he will reportedly not accept the deal without assurances over his playing time next season.

Colwill's stance thus gives hope to the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham. Chelsea are stacked in the center-back department, with Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah all competing for the two starting spots in a back four. It thus remains to be seen where the former Brighton loanee's future lies.

