Tottenham want Bayern Munich star if Harry Kane is to join the Bundesliga champions - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur will attempt to sign Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich if Harry Kane heads in the opposite direction, according to Christian Falk of the German newspaper BILD.

The Times reported earlier this week that Spurs have offered Harry Kane a new deal worth over €465,000 a week (£400,000 per week). The north London giants will look to cash in on the England international, whose contract expires next year, if he does not accept the proposal.

Bayern Munich have, therefore, received a major boost in their attempts to sign Kane. The Bundesliga giants have had two offers, the latest being €80 million plus add-ons, rejected by the Premier League club but remain hopeful of eventually striking a deal.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe are scheduled to arrive in London on Monday (July 31), as per The Telegraph. They will hold further talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy as they look to get a deal across the line for Kane.

The Bavarians could use Tel, 18, as a sweetener to convince Tottenham to sell Kane. According to BILD journalist Christian Falk, the France U19 international is a place of interest to Spurs. The reporter tweeted:

"Tottenham is interested in Bayern's Mathys Tel (18), if Harry Kane's transfer to Munich is perfect."

Tel is primarily a center-forward but is also comfortable operating as a winger on either flank. As per The Telegraph, Tottenham have made enquiries for the teenager this summer. They could, therefore, persuade to include the Frenchman in any potential deal for Kane, who they are increasingly resigned to losing.

Tel joined Bayern from Ligue 1 club Rennes for €20 million last summer. The striker, who has been likened to Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, has bagged six goals from 28 games across competitions for the Bundesliga giants.

Harry Kane also of interest to Paris Saint-Germain

Apart from Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in Harry Kane this summer. The Ligue 1 giants are on the lookout for a new No. 9 and view the Englishman as an ideal target. They are willing to outbid any other club for the striker, according to The Telegraph.

There were suggestions that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is close to agreeing a deal with PSG for Harry Kane. However, the England captain does not fancy a move to the Parc des Princes. It would reportedly take some effort to convince the forward to change his mind.

Levy could, therefore, be forced to negotiate a deal with Bayern or risk losing Harry Kane for free next year. The Bavarians are prepared to pay as much as €100 million for the talisman. However, it remains to be seen if they are willing to send Mathys Tel the other way as a part of the deal.