Tottenham want to ‘push ahead’ with move to sign Chelsea and Manchester United linked defender: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to join Manchester United and Chelsea in the race to sign Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

According to 90min, Antonio Conte's side are keen to 'push ahead with a move' for the Spanish defender despite completing the signing of Clement Lenglet, who will join the club on loan from Barcelona as per Sky Sports.

Pau Torres has quickly become one of the hottest properties in Europe thanks to his performances for Villarreal in recent years. The 25-year-old helped the club win the 2020-21 Europa League title.

His impressive displays earned him a place in Luis Enrique's Spain squad for Euro 2020. He helped his national side reach the semi-finals of the competition last summer.

Torres continued his scintillating form this season as his solid defensive performances helped Unai Emery's side reach the semi-finals of the Champions League. His performances have caught the attention of Manchester United, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United are desperate to make defensive reinforcements this summer as their defensive frailties were one of the main reasons behind their downfall last season. The club conceded 57 goals in 38 Premier League games.

Harry Maguire endured arguably one of the worst seasons of his professional career, whilst Victor Lindelof lacks the consistency and physicality required to be a regular starter.

Manchester United's new boss, Erik ten Hag, will therefore be keen to sign a ball-playing defender to play alongside Raphael Varane at the center of defense next season.

Chelsea have been linked with a host of defenders as they look to replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who left the club after the expiry of their contracts on June 30.

Tottenham possess a number of centre-backs in their squad, including the likes of Eric Dier, Davinson Sanchez, Christian Romero, Joe Rodon, and Japhet Tanganga. The club have seemingly added Clement Lenglet to their ranks, but are still interested in signing Pau Torres.

The north London club were reportedly willing to offer Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso plus cash to Villarreal in exchange for Pau Torres last month. The defender has a value of £55 million, but an offer in the region of £45 million might be enough for Villarreal to consider selling one of their prized assets.

Tottenham could become front-runners for Torres as Manchester United and Chelsea are focused on other targets

Tottenham could move ahead of Manchester United and Chelsea in the race to sign Villarreal's Pau Torres as the Red Devils and the Blues are seemingly focused on other transfer targets.

According to Sportbible, Manchester United have tabled a €50 million bid for Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez, who has emerged as one of the club's top transfer targets in recent weeks. The 13-time Premier League champions' new boss, Erik ten Hag, is keen to reunite with the 24-year-old at Old Trafford this summer.

As per Dean Jones, Chelsea are negotiating a deal for Jules Kounde with Sevilla. The Blues have had a long-standing interest in the 23-year-old and will be keen to finally get their man this summer.

