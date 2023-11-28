Tottenham want to sign £39m-rated ex-Barcelona star who is also a target for Manchester United: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who has also garnered interest from Manchester United.

Todibo came through the ranks of Toulouse before joining Barcelona in 2019. He could make only five appearances for the Catalans before joining Nice permanently in 2021. He has since been an important player for the French side, making 114 appearances.

As per The Standard journalist Nizaar Kinsella, the Frenchman wants to move to the Premier League. Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool are all interested in signing him.

Spurs signed Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg in the summer but the Dutchman is out due to a hamstring injury until January. Cristian Romero, meanwhile, is suspended for three games after a red card against Chelsea. This has exposed their defensive frailties, with Eric Dier expected to leave the club.

Manager Ange Postecoglou wants to sign a defender in the summer and Tottenham have a few names on their list. They have been linked with Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly, Everton's Jarrod Branthwaite, and Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi.

They are also interested in Todibo but will need to see off competition from some big competition for his signature like Manchester United. With Nice just a point behind Paris Saint-Germain atop the Ligue 1 table, a January transfer could be even tougher.

The French side value Todibo at around £39 million, with his contract expiring in 2027.

What's next for Tottenham and Manchester United?

While both sides had a contrasting start to the season, they are separated by only two points in the Premier League table after 13 games. Tottenham are fifth with 26 points while Manchester United are sixth.

Spurs have lost their last games in a row against Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Aston Villa. Tottenham will next face Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday, December 3. The Cityzens played out a 1-1 draw against Liverpool in their last game and are second in the league, a point behind Arsenal.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will travel to face Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 29. They are at the bottom of their group and a defeat would mean their elimination from the competition.

In the Premier League, the Red Devils have won five of their last six games. They will next face Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Sunday. The Magpies beat Chelsea 4-1 in their last game.