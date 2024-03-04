Tottenham want to sign midfielder who is a boyhood Arsenal fan with Gunners tattoo in left arm: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Sporting CP's defensive midfielder Morten Hjulmand, who was an Arsenal fan growing up.

Portuguese outlet Record claim it may be awkward for the Denmark international to consider moving to his favorite club's biggest rivals. However, it would be a huge step up in his career, earning him the opportunity to play in the Premier League.

It has been suggested that Spurs have been watching the 24-year-old for quite some time now. According to the aforementioned source, Hjulmand could replace the likes of Oliver Skipp and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg, who have been linked with moves away from north London.

This transfer would certainly take him in close proximity to the club he loves. To make clear his allegiance to the Gunners, Hjulmand reportedly also has the team's crest tattooed on his left arm.

He said about his affection for Arsenal (via Sport Witness):

"My dad supported Arsenal and we watched games together when we were younger."

This season, Hjulmand has played 21 first-tier matches in Portugal, bagging two goals and assists each. Overall, he's made 36 appearances for the side, scoring two goals and assisting four across competitions since arriving in the summer of 2023 for £15 million.

Joleon Lescott claims Arsenal are third favorites to win the Premier League this season

Jolean Lescott on the title race

Manchester City and Liverpool have put pressure on Arsenal to win their upcoming Premier League match against Sheffield United (March 4) after registering victories this weekend.

The Gunners are now four points behind the Cityzens and five short of Liverpool, who are top of the standings. Going into Mikel Arteta's side's Monday night match against the Blades, Jolean Lescott told Premier League productions (via The Boot Room):

"So the experience for Arsenal will be a factor but for Liverpool and City, they’re used to winning and we see them go on runs of 10-12 games of wins. I just think that’s the standard now and I put them third because I haven’t seen them produce a run of ten wins in a row which is the new normal."

The Gunners have been through a purple patch in the league, which has seen them win each of their last six fixtures. In those games, the north London outfit netted 25 times while conceding just thrice.