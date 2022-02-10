Treble-winning manager joins Ten Hag and Pochettino on Manchester United's managerial shortlist: Reports

Manchester United have added Luis Enrique to their list of possible next managers. The Red Devils are on the hunt for a permanent manager to appoint in the summer and are yet to finalize one.

As per ESPN, Enrique is the latest to be added to the list. The shortlist now includes the former Barcelona manager, PSG's Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax's Erik Ten Hag.

Ralf Rangnick was appointed as the interim manager after the club parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last year. The German has not impressed yet, but is set to stay at the club for another two years in a consultancy role – something that was agreed upon before he took the interim managerial position.

Manchester United urged to pick Luis Enrique

Owen Hargreaves was quick to jump on the Luis Enrique train after Solskjaer left Manchester United in November. The former Red Devils player believes the Spaniard is ideal for the club and urged them to consider him.

"I think [Pochettino] commands respect, I think he demands work from the players. But all these names are great names. Brendan has great experience in the league. Zidane, surely the language barrier has got to be a thing. [Erik] Ten Hag has done unbelievable with Ajax, but they're the best team in Holland – is he going to be able to dominate the ball over here in the Premier League like he does in Holland?

"I think one name that's not on there, which I'd like to see, is Luis Enrique. If you manage a big football club like Barcelona, and you won the treble there, and then you can go and take a pretty average team to a semi-final [of Euro 2020] in Spain, I think that's the type of guy [United need]. And he's only managing the national team, so I think he could come in and do the job now. I think he would transform United from a good team into a great team."

Luis Enrique is still under contract with Spain, but that ends after the World Cup in December.

