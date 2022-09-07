Tuchel’s private life became hot topic as Chelsea players discussed his failed marriage and younger girlfriend: Reports

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's private life had become a hot topic of discussion among Blues players in the German's final days in charge, as per The Independent.

Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea following a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on September 7.

He leaves Stamford Bridge having overseen just seven fixtures at the start of the 2022-23 season, with the loss in Zagreb the 100th match of his overall tenure.

The reasons for Tuchel's firing are coming to light, with the Blues squad having lost confidence in the German.

Alongside this, Tuchel's private life became a topic of discussion in the dressing room.

The players perception of their manager was said to have changed due to his personal ongoings.

Tuchel and his wife Sissi announced they were divorcing back in April 2022. They were together for 13 years.

A judge in London's High Court accepted their request in May and Tuchel was soon moving on to a new lover.

The former Paris Saint-Germain manager was pictured with his new Brazilian girlfriend Natalie Max in July.

The connection grew stronger when Tuchel and Max went on regular dates at an Italian restaurant in west London.

Tuchel's relationship with Max is believed to have been behind his recent turmoil at Stamford Bridge.

Players had started gossiping about how his marriage had failed and that he was now dating a much younger girlfriend.

The German's erratic characteristics also played a role in his downfall.

The players no longer viewed Tuchel as the genius who led the club to the Champions League in 2021.

Chelsea need to get Tuchel's successor right

Potter is the favorite to take over

If the Chelsea players' gossiping had a role to play in Tuchel's demise, the Blues need to get his successor right with an obvious issue within the squad.

The current frontrunner is Brighton & Hove Albion's Graham Potter.

The English coach is reportedly traveling to London today to hold talks with owner Todd Boehly over succeeding Tuchel, per Sky Sports' Rob Dorsett.

Potter will need time in the role as he will not only need to instill his own footballing philosophies on the team.

The Englishman will also need to get an understanding of the individuals at the club from top to bottom.

This appears to have been a problem for Tuchel, who seems to have not held the best of relationships with the new owners.

The German leaves Stamford Bridge with a record of 62 wins, 19 draws and 19 defeats in 100 games.

He led Chelsea to the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

