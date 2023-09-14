Turkish giants considering a late transfer offer for 32-year-old Liverpool superstar - Reports

Fenerbahce are reportedly considering a late move for Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara. The Turkish giants are ready to offer the Spaniard a three-year deal worth £125,000 per week to lure him away from Anfield.

As per a report in Takvim, Fenerbahce are looking to sign Thiago this week before their transfer window closes. Ismail Kartal's side are looking to offer just a £4.5 million fee to the Reds to secure the deal.

However, they have made a big offer to the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich star. They are willing to offer him £125,000 per week and a three-year deal.

Jurgen Klopp was seething on the fitness of Thiago just before the players split for the international break. He revealed that the midfielder had suffered another setback and was set to be unavailable for selection. He told the media:

"Thiago not. Thiago had a little setback. [He] started training with the team and had a little setback, so we had to slow down there a little bit. It's not cool for him, not cool for us, but that's how it is. Thiago will use the international break for that obviously, to be up to speed. That should hopefully be enough."

Saudi Arabian sides were also interested in signing Thiago this summer but failed to get a deal done with Liverpool.

Liverpool star's father wants his son to join Celta Vigo

Thiago's father, Mazinho, has made his wish public and stated that he wants to see Thiago head back to Spain. He wants the midfielder to play for Celta Vigo and claimed that it is the dream of the family.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Mazinho claimed that Vigo is their home and stated:

"In football, you never know, I hope so but at the moment it is very complicated because Thiago has another dimension and another lifestyle. But I wish Thiago could come here. Almost all the memories I have from here are very good. Vigo is our home, Rafa has had the opportunity to come here later to play two seasons, for the whole family, Celta means our home."

Thiago has previously played in La Liga, making 68 appearances for Barcelona. He has not decided on his future and is currently fighting to regain fitness. He is in the final 12 months of his contract at Liverpool.