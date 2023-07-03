Turkish giants interested in signing David de Gea amid contract uncertainty at Manchester United - Reports

David de Gea is attracting interest from Fenerbahce as his future at Manchester United continues to remain up in the air, according to Turkish broadcaster A SPOR.

De Gea has been a key player for the Red Devils since joining them from Atletico Madrid for around £21.5 million in 2011. The goalkeeper has made 545 appearances across competitions for the club, keeping 190 clean sheets across competitions. He has also helped them win eight trophies, including one Premier League title.

However, the Spaniard's future at Manchester United is now in doubt. His contract with the Old Trafford outfit expired on Friday (June 30). The English giants have asked the shot-stopper not to sign for another club until they have lined up a replacement, as per The Sun.

The Athletic recently reported that De Gea had agreed to a new deal on significantly reduced wages only for United to pull out of the agreement. The Red Devils have tabled a new offer to the former Atletico man, but want him to accept an even lower salary.

There are suggestions that the Premier League club will hold further talks with the goalkeeper following his wedding at the weekend. However, they are also looking to sign a new shot-stopper behind the scenes, with Andre Onana, Justin Bijlow, Kevin Trapp and Diogo Costa all under consideration.

De Gea's 12-year stint with Manchester United could end this summer. The Spain international, though, will not be without options as he is attracting interest from Fenerbahce. According to the aforementioned source, the Turkish giants have enquired about the goalkeeper's wage demands.

Fenerbahce have already made four additions, including Ryan Kent and Edin Dzeko, to their squad summer. They have now turned their attention towards signing a new goalkeeper and De Gea is among those under consideration along with Dinamo Zagreb's Dominik Livakovic.

The Super Lig club are not the only party interested in De Gea. Saudi giants Al-Nassr are also keen on acquiring the goalkeeper on a free transfer. He could potentially reunite with former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh.

Manchester United identify Justin Bijlow as cheap alternative to Andre Onana

Manchester United have been heavily linked with Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana. Manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen to reunite with the Cameroonian, having worked with him at Ajax. However, the Red Devils could be priced out of a deal for the shot-stopper, with the Serie A giants wanting at least £43 million.

Feyenoord's Justin Bijlow has thus emerged as an option for the Premier League giants. United value the Netherlands international at around £17.1 million, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf. The player's employers, though, have no plans to sell him this summer.

Ten Hag and Co. could thus be forced to turn to other alternatives. FC Porto's Diogo Costa and Eintracht Frankfurt's Kevin Trapp are said to be under consideration at Old Trafford. However, it's worth noting that the former could cost as much as Onana.

