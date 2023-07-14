Turkish giants interested in summer for PSG star this summer - Reports

Fabrizio Romano reported on Friday (July 14) that Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas could be on the way out this summer. The Parisian outfit are open to selling the shot-stopper and the player has attracted interest from the Turkish side Fenerbahce, according to Romano.

However, the Super Lig outfit's primary concern is to complete a deal for Brazil international Rodrigo Becao from Udinese. Romano believes that Fenerbahce will turn their attention to a move for a goalkeeper once the deal for the defender is complete.

Navas returned to Paris after completing his loan move from Premier League club Nottingham Forest. He spent the second half of last season with the club and made 17 appearances, managing two clean sheets.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper is not getting any younger and has become surplus to requirements at PSG. With Gianluigi Donnarumma occupying the first-team place at the club, it could be time for the former Real Madrid player to move on.

The Ligue 1 outfit have also been linked with Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga. According to the French publication L'Equipe, new boss Luis Enrique wants a keeper to challenge Donnarumma for his first team position.

Should the Blues goalkeeper arrive in Paris, Navas would see his playing time at the Parc des Princes reduce. Overall, Navas has made 108 appearances for PSG, keeping 50 clean sheets since his arrival from Real Madrid in 2019.

Luis Enrique interested in Chelsea shot-stopper-reports

Luis Enrique is looking for a goalkeeper to battle it out for the first-team spot with Gianluigi Donnarumma, according to L'Equipe. A recent report from the publication suggests that the club have named Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga as a possible option.

However, new Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino could go with Kepa as the first-choice goalkeeper at Stamford Bridge next season (via Sky Sports). Despite Andre Onana being named as a potential target, the Inter Milan keeper edges closer to a deal with Manchester United (via Fabrizio Romano).

The departure of Edouard Mendy to the Saudi Pro League's Al-Ahli means that Kepa could be a sure-shot starter for the west London outfit next season. This means PSG will have to look at other options to fill the position between the sticks.