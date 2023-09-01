Turkish outlet claims ex-Manchester United star Paul Pogba failed medical check at Galatasaray - Reports

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reportedly failed his medical ahead of a proposed move from Juventus to Galatasaray.

Ali Naci Kucuk of Turkish outlet Hurriyet reports that Galatasaray made a move for Pogba, who only rejoined Juve last summer. The Frenchman left Old Trafford for the second time after his contract expired.

The 30-year-old is reported to have undergone a medical check-up before the potential transfer to Rams Park. However, after being checked abroad, it's claimed that negative findings were found. Cinbom thus decided to opt out of the deal to bring the former Manchester United midfielder to the Turkish Super Lig.

Intriguingly, if he had made the move to Galatasaray he would have come up against Erik ten Hag's Reds. The Turkish outfit have been drawn in the same UEFA Champions League group as United.

Pogba headed back to the Allianz Stadium last summer after a tumultuous second spell with the Red Devils. Injury issues plagued most of his time with the Premier League giants.

However, fitness issues once again struck the France international, as he missed 43 games across competitions due to injuries. He also underwent surgery on his knee and missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as a result.

Pogba has returned to full fitness and played in Juve's 1-1 draw against Bologna on August 27. Yet, it appears that the Old Lady were prepared to part with the Frenchman just a year removed from his return. He had signed a four-year deal when reuniting with Massimiliano Allegri's side, though.

Pogba hinted that he struggled to enjoy second spell at Manchester United

The Frenchman endured a difficult time at Old Trafford.

Pogba made a blockbuster return to Old Trafford in 2016, rejoining the Red Devils from Juventus in a then-world record £85 million deal. He had starred for the Serie A giants before that move, finishing fifth in the 2015 Ballon d'Or rankings.

There were huge hopes that the Frenchman would help Manchester United following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. However, problems soon ensued.

Pogba was often under the microscope of the English media as fans grew frustrated with his fitness issues. A clash with former United boss Jose Mourinho also didn't help. He has hinted that he had issues during his time at Old Trafford, saying last year (via ESPN):

"I need to enjoy what I do because otherwise I cannot perform well. I don't want to be thinking negatively. We can be losing games, trophies but you have to be happy and enjoy yourself -- that's what I'm looking for."

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner made 233 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils, scoring 39 goals and providing 51 assists. His once-heralded reunion with Manchester United eventually ended dismally. He was even booed by fans in the 2-2 draw against Norwich City in April 2022.