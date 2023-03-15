Two ex-PSG managers part of Real Madrid's 4 man shortlist to replace Carlo Ancelotti: Reports

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) managers Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino are reportedly on the shortlist to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

According to German outlet BILD (h/t Metro), Raul and Xabi Alonso complete the four-man shortlist of potential candidates to become Los Blancos' next manager. Ancelotti is believed to be in contact with Brazil to become their next manager.

Ramon Menezes is currently the Selecao's head coach. Tuchel is reportedly desperate to land a job as Real Madrid's manager. He managed PSG from the summer of 2018 until his sacking in December 2020.

The German tactician then took over as Chelsea boss the following month but was relieved of his duties in September last year. Since then, he has apparently used that time to learn Spanish.

Pochettino, who replaced Tuchel as PSG's head coach, is also in the running. The Argentine tactician managed Les Parisiens for a year and a half until he was sacked in July 2022.

Tuchel won two Ligue 1 titles in Paris.

Alonso, meanwhile, has been at Bayer Leverkusen since October 2022. The Spaniard represented Los Merengues for five years between 2009 and 2014 before leaving for Bayern Munich.

Raul would be the least experienced manager on the shortlist. The 45-year-old is yet to take charge of a senior club but has managed Real Madrid's youth teams since 2018.

Raul is currently the manager of Real Madrid Castilla, who are currently fourth in Group 1 of the Primera Federacion after 27 games. The Spaniard is considered one of Madrid's greatest-ever players, scoring 323 goals in 721 appearances and winning 16 trophies with the club.

PSG star turns down chance to return to Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos has rejected the chance to return to Real Madrid two years after leaving the club for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer.

The Spanish centre-back's contract at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of the campaign. He wants to renew his deal with Les Parisiens, with whom he earns €21 million in yearly wages.

Ramos has 24 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

It remains to be seen, however, if PSG share the same feeling regarding his continuity at the club. They have apparently put contract talks on hold with Ramos and Kylian Mbappe due to fears of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

The 36-year-old is widely regarded as one of Real Madrid's greatest centre-backs in history. He scored 101 goals in 671 games for them in a 16-year-long career where he lifted the UEFA Champions League four times alongside winning other titles.

