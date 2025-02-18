Two Manchester United stars expected to return for Everton clash - Reports

As per reports, Leny Yoro and Christian Eriksen are expected to be back in action for Manchester United's upcoming match against Everton. The Premier League clash is slated for Saturday, February 22, at Goodison Park.

The Red Devils suffered a 1-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur in their last league match on Sunday (February 16) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Ruben Amorim had a selection headache ahead of the game as several players were sidelined due to illness or injuries.

Having dropped down to 15th on the Premier League table following the loss, United will be desperate for a win against the Toffees.

According to journalist Chris Wheeler (via @centredevils on X), Leny Yoro and Christian Eriksen are expected to return to the pitch for the Red Devils' clash against Everton. The duo was ruled out of Manchester United's clash against Tottenham on Sunday due to illness.

The Red Devils were also without Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer on Sunday after they picked up injuries during training last week. However, the aforementioned report has claimed that their injuries are not serious.

"My job is so, so hard here" - Ruben Amorim on injury crisis following Manchester United's 1-0 loss to Spurs

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim opened up about the difficulties of dealing with the unavailability of players in his squad following their loss to Spurs. While speaking in the post-match press conference, the Portuguese manager explained how tough it gets to manage amid injuries and absences. He said (via the club's website):

"You start with one idea. We were asking about a long week for so long. And we worked our principles but day after day, you lose players that change your approach to the game. I could not play the same way with Joshua [Zirkzee] as I can with Amad. Sometimes you want Bruno [Fernandes] to reach the ball in the build-up because he's really good switching the play. But then you want Bruno also to press and it's really hard. And when you are changing all the time to get the players to react to the base, it's really hard."

"4-4-2 in the low block is harder to play against this team than what we did today, that's my opinion. They are so open and stretch the team. What you see guys and what you discuss every week, I also see. I have a lot of problems, my job is so, so hard here. But I stick with my beliefs," Amorim added.

When asked about if players are expected to be back for their clash against Everton, Ruben Amorim said:

"It [the injury and illness situation this week] doesn’t matter, it’s in the past. We want to recover the players, I think we can recover some players for the next game [against Everton]. From this moment until the end of the season, it’s going to be like that so we have to be together to finish the season and then start over."

Manchester United currently have about 11 players out with injuries in the squad.

