Two Premier League clubs eye surprise move for former Chelsea winger - Reports 

Premier League duo Bournemouth and Leicester City are interested in signing former Chelsea winger Jeremie Boga on loan, The Daily Mail has reported.

Boga, who is currently plying his trade at Atalanta, joined Chelsea’s youth academy in 2009. He swiftly rose through the ranks but found breaking into the first team difficult. He was initially sent on loan to Rennes in August 2015, followed by spells at Granada and Championship side Birmingham City.

In 2018, he returned to the club only to be sold to Sassuolo for a €10 million fee. The left-winger made only one senior team appearance for the Pensioners, in a 3-2 opening-day defeat to Burnley in the 2017-18 season.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Leicester City are planning to sign Atalanta's 25-year-old winger Jérémie Boga on loan in the January transfer window with an option to buy permanently.

The Ivorian winger, who joined Atalanta for a sizable €22 million last summer, is struggling for game time. He has played in six matches for the club this season, failing to record a goal or an assist.

According to the aforementioned source, Atalanta are open to letting him leave for a loan spell. Leicester City have long been keeping an eye on the pacy 25-year-old winger, while Bournemouth’s interest in him is reportedly fresh. The Foxes came close to signing him in the summer, but the loan move could not be completed in time.

Apart from the former Chelsea man, Bournemouth are also keeping tabs on Villarreal’s Senegalese forward Nicolas Jackson. He was part of Senegal’s squad that reached the Round of 16 stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Chelsea pay heartfelt tribute to “The King” of football Pele

The only three-time World Cup winner in history, Brazil’s legendary forward Pele passed away on 29 December. The entire football fraternity has been mourning the great loss, and Premier League giants Chelsea are no exception.

The club released a heartfelt statement honoring the man who made football beautiful.

Rest in peace, Pelé. Farewell to the King. The master of the beautiful game.Rest in peace, Pelé. Farewell to the King. The master of the beautiful game. Rest in peace, Pelé. 💙 https://t.co/Cd7xccxX9B

“Farewell to the King. The master of the beautiful game.

Rest in peace, Pelé. 💙”

Pele, who is widely hailed as the greatest footballer of all time, died at the age of 82. As per the hospital medical bulletin (via the BBC), he died from multiple organ failure. The “Black Pearl” had long been fighting a brave battle with colon cancer. The 1970 FIFA World Cup winner cheered his team on from the hospital bed during their campaign in Qatar.

