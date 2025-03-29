Two Premier League clubs interested in Darwin Nunez as Liverpool look to sell - Reports

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is garnering interest from Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest for a potential summer move. He is likely to leave Anfield this summer.

The Reds signed Nunez from Benfica for a reported fee of €85 million in 2022. However, he's failed to make a big impact, registering 40 goals and 26 assists in 136 games. He has also become synonymous with missing big chances during his time at the club.

This season, Nunez has scored seven goals and provided seven assists in 40 games across competitions. He's started just 17 games with Arne Slot preferring the likes of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo over him. Hence, as per TEAMtalk, Nunez is likely to leave Liverpool this season.

Atletico Madrid are highly interested in signing the Uruguayan striker. However, he has also garnered interest from Newcastle and Nottingham. The Mapgies could potentially lose Alexander Isak and have marked Nunez as a potential replacement.

Meanwhile, Nottingham are also looking to sign a striker this summer. They appear on track to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season and, hence, will need reinforcements in the summer. They have also been linked with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres.

Michael Owen believes Liverpool could see Darwin Nunez this summer

Former Reds striker Michael Owen has said that Darwin Nunez will likely leave the club this summer. He pointed out that there is interest in the Uruguayan striker as well. He told talkSPORT:

"I can't see Darwin Nunez in a Liverpool shirt next season, personally. I think there's interest in him as well. I think one or two Premier League teams are interested. Of course, there is foreign interest as well. So I can't see Darwin Nunez being a Liverpool player next season."

Owen was also asked if the Merseysiders should sign Alexander Isak, and he even suggested a swap deal for Nunez, saying:

"Even a swap deal. If Isak was available, I think Liverpool would do everything in their power to get somebody like that, of course... he's the one that's going to absolutely bounce you into that elite level. Just getting three or four decent players is not going to, you need special players."

Isak has been one of the best strikers in the Premier League since joining Newcastle from Real Sociedad in 2022. He's recorded 58 goals and nine assists in 100 games for the Mapgies. He helped them win the EFL Cup this season, their first major trophy in 70 years.

