UEFA agree to decrease financial penalty imposed on Barcelona if they meet strict set of guidelines: Reports

UEFA has reportedly agreed to decrease Barcelona's penalty due to the breach of financial fair play rules if the club meets a strict set of guidelines. The Catalans have been in a difficult financial situation for the last few seasons.

UEFA had previously imposed a reported €60 million financial penalty on Barcelona for a recurring breach of their economic guidelines. However, upon discussion, both parties have reportedly agreed to reduce it to one-third of it. However, there are multiple conditions applied to his scenario, including the Catalans being warned to follow a strict set of financial regulations in the next few years.

According to SPORT (h/t Barca Universal), Barcelona will have to meet a strict set of financial guidelines for the next three years. UEFA has reportedly asked the club to provide evidence of its ability to function within their financial guidelines without relying on any short-term sales or "levers."

The report further mentions that UEFA do not consider such levers as viable means of balancing a club's income. They have asked Barcelona to stick to accepted methods of player sales, salary reductions, and stadium revenue generation. The agreement includes strict monitoring of their finances as well.

A breach of these guidelines could see the Catalans facing major restrictions in the registration of their players. They could be stopped from registering their players in European competitions and face points deductions in the UEFA Champions League as well. However, in the case of future signings and salary adjustments, UEFA will reportedly agree with LaLiga's established FFP guidelines, which Barcelona are bound to follow.

In light of UEFA's latest rules, Barcelona sporting director Deco will reportedly work on making some major sales this summer, including that of eight players. They have already let go of Clement Lenglet, while Ansu Fati, Pablo Torre, and Pau Victor's exits are also seemingly around the corner.

Barcelona reject Monaco's opening bid to sign Ansu Fati: Reports

According to MARCA (h/t Barca Universal), Barcelona have declined French side AS Monaco's opening bid to sign Ansu Fati this summer. The La Masia graduate, who was once deemed Lionel Messi's successor at the club, has been heavily linked to an exit. The Spaniard is not a part of Hansi Flick's plans.

Previous reports indicated that French side Monaco were close to signing Fati on a loan deal with an option to buy. However, the latest report states that the Catalans do not consider the French side's first offer sufficient. Moreover, they reportedly did not want Ansu Fati to leave on loan, with them having to pay most of his high salary.

The report further suggests that Monaco may come up with a second offer, while Fati's agent, Jorge Mendes, will push for the move. Moreover, Ansu Fati's sale is crucial for Barca to sign new players and maintain their strict FFP guidelines. Their agreement with UEFA may force them to negotiate an exit for multiple players to pave the way for their new signings.

The Catalans have reportedly already finalized a deal to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia this summer. They have also been linked to the likes of Luis Diaz and Marcus Rashford.

