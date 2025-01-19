UEFA Champions League side ready to do everything to sign Liverpool star Mohamed Salah - Reports

French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly willing to go all the way to sign superstar forward Mohamed Salah from Liverpool in the summer. According to French media outlet L'Equipe, the Paris club have the Egyptian attacker at the top of their transfer wishlist.

Salah has been firing on all cylinders in the 2024-25 campaign, with an astonishing 21 goals and 17 assists in just 30 games across all competitions. He currently sits atop the Premier League Golden Boot race with 18 goals, ahead of Manchester City's Erling Haaland (16 goals) and Newcastle United's Alexander Isak (15 goals).

His impressive performances have propelled Liverpool to the top of the Premier League and UEFA Champions League standings. Despite the incredible displays, however, there has reportedly been no progress on the extension front at Anfield.

As it stands, Salah, alongside club captain Virgil van Dijk and superstar full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, are free to talk to other clubs to sign a pre-contract. According to the latest reports from L'Equipe, PSG are highly interested in bringing the 32-year-old to the Parc des Princes.

However, Saudi Pro League leaders Al Hilal are also interested, and there is also the possibility that Salah will extend his contract in Merseyside.

PSG recently signed 23-year-old Georgian star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli for a reported €60 million upfront plus €10 million in add-ons. The Parisians also have other young attacking talents like Desire Doue (19), Bradley Barcola (22), Lee Kang-in (23) and Goncalo Ramos (23) in their ranks, and are believed to be interested in adding Aston Villa's Jhon Duran (21) to their squad.

In such a scenario, it will be interesting to see how Salah would fit the timeline of their sporting project if they manage to secure his signature.

"It's definitely unlikely" - Finance expert makes claim about Mohamed Salah's contract extension with Liverpool

Finance expert Stefan Borson has claimed that it will be highly unlikely for Liverpool to match the lucrative contract offered to superstar forward Mohamed Salah by the Saudi Pro League.

According to reports from Football Insider, the SPL are offering Salah a massive contract worth a whopping £65 million over two years. Borson has claimed that he believes it is not plausible for the Reds to match that offer, putting his future at Anfield in jeopardy.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

"It's definitely unlikely Liverpool will match those terms. Even if it was on a two-year deal for him at £25million a year, in the grand scheme of things, I would have thought that would have made sense for them given his level of fitness, potentially with a carve-out if his fitness falls off a cliff."

"It is surprising that Liverpool have not just gone for it and recognised that. But they clearly haven’t and they are, therefore, exposed to him leaving. I think there is probably a solid chance that he will leave at the end of this season," Borson added.

Up next, Salah will be in action when Liverpool take on French side LOSC Lille in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, January 21.

