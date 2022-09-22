UEFA Champions League winning manager interested to replace Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City - Reports 

Former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager Rafael Benitez is interested in succeeding Brendan Rodgers should Leicester City dismiss the Northern Irishman.

According to broadcaster Richard Keys, the Spaniard has made contact with Leicester City over potentially replacing Brendan Rodgers.

The Foxes have made a woeful start to the season in which they sit rock bottom of the Premier League with six defeats in their opening seven league fixtures.

There is now huge pressure on Brendan Rodgers, whose job at the King Power Stadium is at risk.

The former Liverpool manager oversaw an FA Cup win back in 2021 but Leicester have suffered a fall from grace ever since.

Meanwhile, Benitez has been out of management since being sacked by Everton last season.

The Spaniard failed to have success at Goodison Park, managing just seven wins, four draws and 11 defeats in his 22 games in charge.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



#EFC | #LFC Rafa Benitez has suggested that his prior allegiances to Liverpool hindered him from succeeding as Everton manager. Rafa Benitez has suggested that his prior allegiances to Liverpool hindered him from succeeding as Everton manager.#EFC | #LFC https://t.co/wiOGOuEUym

Benitez has won both the Champions League and the Europa League with Liverpool and Chelsea respectively.

He has also had spells at Real Madrid and Newcastle United and appears to be on the lookout for his next club.

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans has admitted he is glad that the international break has arrived amidst the difficulties ensuing at the King Power.

He told reporters (via ESPN):

"I'm happy to get a bit of fresh air with Belgium because it's tough at Leicester right now."

Brendan Rodgers comments on speculation over his future at Leicester City

The clock seems to be ticking on Brendan Rodgers' time at Leicester

Brendan Rodgers was asked if he believed that the Leicester City owners were considering dismissing him following a 6-2 thrashing to Tottenham Hotspur.

He said (via Sky Sports):

"I don't know, to be honest. Whatever their [the owners'] decision is, I will always respect it."

"I think we've seen enough. I felt the team tonight, if you watched them play in the first half, you could see the confidence and creativity. It's just cutting out mistakes."

It has been a difficult run of games for Leicester to contend with, including games against the top six.

Rodgers touches on this:

"There is no doubt we've had a tough first seven games, especially after the summer we've had - Tottenham away, Arsenal away, Chelsea away, Manchester United at home and a couple of other games we should win."

He concluded:

"I'm not daft, I know football, and the last six games don't make great reading. But I have every confidence the team can push on and climb the table if they play like they did in large parts and cut out mistakes."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “Leicester have terrific footballers…”



“But it’s not going to go on long.”



“Rodgers knows he’s hanging on.”



Tony Cascarino believes time is coming to an end at Leicester City for Brendan Rodgers. “Leicester have terrific footballers…”“But it’s not going to go on long.”“Rodgers knows he’s hanging on.”Tony Cascarino believes time is coming to an end at Leicester City for Brendan Rodgers. https://t.co/H4LSGPbtVO

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far