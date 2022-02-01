UEFA tells Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to re-take coaching exam despite successful 30-year career - Reports

UEFA have reportedly asked Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to re-take his coaching exams despite the fact that he is one of the most successful managers of all time. According to Corriere Dello Sport (via TalkSPORT), the 62-year-old's coaching badges expired on the 31st of December 2021.

Carlo Ancelotti is one of the most decorated managers of modern football. He has managed some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Real Madrid, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and AC Milan. The tactician has lifted numerous trophies in his prolonged career, which include a Premier League title, an FA Cup and three Champions League trophies. He has also won league titles in Germany, France and Italy. The Italian has won a total of 21 titles in his 30-year long managerial career.

Despite his strong CV, UEFA have reportedly sent Ancelotti a letter stating that he needs to pass an exam if he wants to continue managing Real Madrid. However, the former AC Milan and Chelsea manager has already taken charge of the La Liga outfit on seven occasions since the new year.

According to the aforementioned source, the Spanish Football Federation have now intervened in the matter. The Spanish FA have written back to UEFA, suggesting that an exam for an experienced coach like Carlo Ancelotti is not the best idea.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Carlo Ancelotti's coaching badges expired on December 31 2021. UEFA sent him a letter warning him he had to pass an exam before his certification is renewed. #rmalive | Carlo Ancelotti's coaching badges expired on December 31 2021. UEFA sent him a letter warning him he had to pass an exam before his certification is renewed. @CorSport via @Route1futbol 🚨| Carlo Ancelotti's coaching badges expired on December 31 2021. UEFA sent him a letter warning him he had to pass an exam before his certification is renewed. @CorSport via @Route1futbol #rmalive

How have Real Madrid performed under Carlo Ancelotti this season?

Earlier this season, Carlo Ancelotti returned to the Santiago Bernabeu for a second managerial spell following a stint in the Premier League with Everton. The veteran tactician was quite successful during his first stint as Real Madrid manager. Under his management, the club lifted their tenth European Cup, which was named "La Decima."

His second spell at Real Madrid has also gotten off to a nice start. As things stand, Los Blancos are top of the La Liga table, having amassed 50 points from 22 matches. They are currently four points clear of second-placed Sevilla.

Real Madrid will next take on Athletic Bilbao in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on the 3rd of February.

LiveScore @livescore successive matchdays at the of Real Madrid have now spentsuccessive matchdays at theof @LaLiga Real Madrid have now spent 🔟 successive matchdays at the 🔝 of @LaLiga 🇪🇸👑 https://t.co/RF5DZWSREq

Los Blancos also have a tough battle in the UEFA Champions League. Ancelotti's men are drawn against French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16.

Also Read Article Continues below

The first leg of the tie is scheduled to take place on the 15th of February in Paris. The second leg will be played in Madrid on the 9th of March.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh