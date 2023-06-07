Unnamed MLS club want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and reignite the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry if the Argentine joins Inter Miami - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly attracted interest from an unnamed MLS side. They are keen on reigniting the rivalry with Lionel Messi, who is close to joining Inter Miami, as per reports.

As per sports journalist Toni Juanmartí, Ronaldo is open to leaving Al Nassr in the summer. He is interested in moving to the United States, but is waiting for the offer to arrive on his table.

Saudi Arabian sides have been on a mission to bring in big names from Europe this summer and have already snapped up Karim Benzema, who recently joined Al Ittihad.

A report on talkSPORT has claimed that Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha are on the list. Former Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets, Spanish defender Jordi Alba, former Arsenal winger Alexis Sanchez, and Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino have also been linked with moves to the Middle East.

Messi, who is a free agent this summer, has reportedly decided to join Inter Miami despite interest from Al Hilal. The Saudi side were offering a world-record €500 million per season, but the Argentine is keen on the MLS move, instead.

Juanmartí claims Ronaldo could follow the PSG star and switch to MLS this summer if a suitable offer arrives.

Cristiano Ronaldo committed future to Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr earlier this year and had a decent start to his career in the Middle East. He has scored 14 goals and assisted twice in his 19 matches for the Saudi Arabian club in all compeititons.

He was quizzed about his future earlier this month and he claimed that he was not thinking of leaving any time soon. He believes that the league is competitive, but there is a lot of growth potential left.

Cristiano Ronaldo was quoted by 90MIN as saying:

"The league is very good. But I think we have many, many opportunities to still grow. The league is competitive. We have very good teams, very good Arab players, but they need to improve a little bit more the infrastructure. Even the referees, the VAR system, should be a little quicker. I think other small things they need to improve. But I am happy here, I want to continue here, I will continue here."

He added:

"And in my opinion if they continue to do the work that they want to do here, for the next five years, I think the Saudi league can be a top five league in the world. If they are coming, big players and big names, young players, 'old players,' they are very welcome because if that happens, the league will improve a little bit."

Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with a move to Atletico Madrid by Al Nacional, but he has remained put at the Middle Eastern club. Diego Simeone has already ruled out the move and claimed that the Portuguese star would never opt to play for them as he is a Real Madrid legend.

Ronaldo and Messi have competed for top honors for the better of the last decade. The two superstars have won a combined 12 Balon d'Ors, nine Champions League trophies, and 17 league titles between them.

They have also netted 1643 goals and laid down 662 assists in 2160 club games. For the fans, it would be a great sight to see the two legends battle it out in the same league once again.

