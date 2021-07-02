Uruguay vs Colombia Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Quarterfinal 3 of Copa America 2021

The Copa America 2021 is back with a round of quarterfinals this weekend as Uruguay lock horns with Chile at the Mane Garrincha Stadium on Saturday. Both teams are yet to hit their stride this summer and cannot afford to suffer a defeat in this match.

Colombia had a mixed outing in their group and suffered a shocking slump after a strong start to their campaign. The Colombians put up a fight against Brazil in their previous game and will have to take it up a notch this weekend.

Uruguay have also struggled with their fluidity in recent weeks and will need to find their feet this week. La Celeste edged Paraguay to a crucial 1-0 victory earlier this week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Uruguay will face Colombia in the quarter-finals of the copa America after beating Paraguay 1-0. An Edison Cavani's first half penalty settled the match setting up a quarter-final match between Paraguay and Peru. Well done Cavani. pic.twitter.com/GZu6AnOLWz — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) June 29, 2021

Uruguay vs Colombia Head-to-Head

Uruguay have a decent record against Colombia and have won 20 matches out of a total of 43 games played between the two teams. Colombia have managed 13 victories against Uruguay and can potentially trouble their opponents in this match.

The previous game between the two South American sides took place last year and ended in a comprehensive 3-0 victory for Uruguay. Both Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani scored on the day and will need to be at their clinical best this weekend.

Uruguay form guide in Copa America 2021: W-W-D-L

Colombia form guide in Copa America 2021: L-L-D-W

Uruguay vs Colombia: Numbers you need to know before their Copa America 2021 encounter

Uruguay have an excellent squad

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani are arguably the two best strikers in Uruguay's football history and top the goalscoring charts with an astonishing 117 goals between them for the national team. Cavani netted a crucial penalty against Paraguay last week and will look to add to his tally in this match.

Uruguay are the most successful team in the history of Copa America and have won the prestigious trophy a record 15 times. La Celeste are also the only team to average over two points per game in the competition's history and will be looking to win their first title in 10 years.

Having played 20(!!!) matches to eliminate two teams, the farcical Copa America group stage is now over and the real business starts tomorrow. Four very tasty fixtures to come:



Peru vs Paraguay

Brazil vs Chile

Uruguay vs Colombia

Argentina vs Ecuador — Rupert Fryer (@Rupert_Fryer) July 1, 2021

Colombia, on the other hand, won their only Copa America title 20 years ago in 2001. The Colombian golden generation did not concede a single goal in the tournament and their successors have had massive boots to fill over the years.

Uruguay are unbeaten in six of their last eight matches and have excellent players at their disposal. Colombia have not defeated Uruguay in over seven years, with their previous victory famously secured by James Rodriguez in the 2014 World Cup.

