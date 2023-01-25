USA international's agents in London to hold talks with Arsenal and other clubs: Reports

Agents of United States international Weston McKennie are in London to negotiate with Arsenal and Leeds United, among other clubs, according to Italian journalist Nicola Balice.

Arsenal have already added two new players to their ranks during the ongoing winter transfer window. They have signed Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior for a combined sum of €49 million.

The Gunners intend to further strengthen their squad before the window closes at the end of the month. They are reportedly in the market for a new right-back, with Real Valladolid's Ivan Fresneda said to be a target.

It appears Mikel Arteta also wants to bolster his options in midfield for the second half of the season. Juventus' McKennie has been mooted as a potential option for the north London giants.

According to the aforementioned source, McKennie's agents are currently in London to hold talks with Arsenal. They have stationed themselves in England to evaluate what is the next best step for their client.

Nicola Balice @NicolaBalice #McKennie , agenti a Londra già da qualche giorno per valutare e trattare con diversi club (anche #Arsenal #Leeds , non solo). Giocatore ambizioso, serve progetto che lo convinca. #Juve in attesa, richieste chiare e assolutamente alla portata di ogni club in Premier #McKennie, agenti a Londra già da qualche giorno per valutare e trattare con diversi club (anche #Arsenal e #Leeds, non solo). Giocatore ambizioso, serve progetto che lo convinca. #Juve in attesa, richieste chiare e assolutamente alla portata di ogni club in Premier

However, the Gunners are not the only clubs they are talking to ahead of the final stretch of the window. They are also set to negotiate with Leeds and other clubs over a potential deal for McKennie.

The US international is said to be highly ambitious and is seeking a project that is in line with his vision. Meanwhile, Juventus have certain demands for the player, which they believe will be feasible for Premier League clubs.

It now remains to be seen if Arsenal intend to step up their interest in the former Schalke midfielder. He could find himself competing with the likes of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey if he moves to the Emirates Stadium.

Arteta's side currently sit atop the Premier League table, with 50 points from 19 matches. The club's hierarchy are seemingly prepared to back the Spaniard in the transfer market as he looks to lead them to glory.

Arsenal face competition from Leeds for McKennie

While Arsenal have been credited with an interest in McKennie, Leeds appear to be much more advanced in their pursuit. According to Fabrizio Romano, the player has already agreed to join the Whites.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LUFC



The two clubs are discussing on conditions of the deal to understand how to proceed in new round of talks. Weston McKennie has accepted Leeds United contract proposal, personal terms are not an issue - it's on Leeds and Juventus nowThe two clubs are discussing on conditions of the deal to understand how to proceed in new round of talks. Weston McKennie has accepted Leeds United contract proposal, personal terms are not an issue - it's on Leeds and Juventus now 🚨⚪️🇺🇸 #LUFC The two clubs are discussing on conditions of the deal to understand how to proceed in new round of talks. https://t.co/g1VCzzXtOP

The 24-year-old has reportedly reached an agreement with the Yorkshire-based club over personal terms. The two clubs are now said to be engaged in talks over a deal for the player.

It now remains to be seen who will win the race to acquire McKennie's services. Nevertheless, it appears the player will soon be on his way to the Premier League.

