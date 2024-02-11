Former treble winning coach keen on joining Barcelona following Xavi's decision to leave this summer - Reports

After Xavi announced his decision to leave Barcelona at the end of the season, the club have started looking for a replacement. As per reports, former treble-winning coach Hansi Flick is interested in the job.

The German led Bayern Munich to win three major trophies in one season in the 2019-20 season. According to Alfredo Martinez (via Barca Universal), Flick, who also once coached the German national team, is very eager to take over at Barcelona. The coach is said to even be learning Spanish and looking for assistants who speak Spanish to help him.

However, taking this job won't be easy, as he will have to deal with the club's very problematic financial situation. There will also be high expectations from fans, who are hoping to see the Blaugrana back at the top of La Liga. They look unlikely to defend the title this season as they sit 11 points behind Real Madrid with a game in hand.

Flick's past successes include a set of trophies in his first season with Bayern Munich, as he led them to the Fifa Club World Cup and the Bundesliga. He also won the UEFA Champions League with the Bavarians before heading on to manage Germany.

Fabrizio Romano shares update on Barcelona's search for a new coach

The Blaugrana are on the hunt for a new head coach for when Xavi leaves in the summer. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shared some updates about who could be the next.

He said on YouTube (via Football Transfers):

"Antonio Conte offered to Barcelona as a new manager? From what I'm told, it's something not real, not true. At the moment, there is nothing ongoing between Barcelona and Antonio Conte."

Romano also discussed Thiago Motta:

"Thiago Motta, mentioned for weeks as a potential candidate for the Barcelona job, is not in the frame for Barca. He's going to stay in Italy and work in Italy next season from what I'm told."

On Flick, he concluded:

"What I'm told is that Hansi Flick would be super happy to join Barca. So, he's really tempted by the possibility and Hansi Flick is super open about the Barca job, but it's on Barca. Barca have to decide - [Joan] Laporta, Deco, all the people at the club - who is the manager they want and, at the moment, they still have not made a decision."

There are other names like Roberto de Zerbi and Xabi Alonso reportedly being considered. However, their current contracts and transfer fees might make it hard for the Blaugrana to bring them in. Jurgen Klopp has also been mentioned in rumors, but he plans to take a break from football, making him an unlikely choice.