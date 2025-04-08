Valencia owner Peter Lim responds amid talk of Cristiano Ronaldo buying LaLiga club from him soon

Valencia owner Peter Lim has rubbished talk of Cristiano Ronaldo buying the club, according to The Mirror. The Portuguese superstar has a professional relationship with Lim, whose company Mint Media purchased a part of CR7's image rights in 2015.

Lim has previously told Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he is ready to sell Valencia for €400m, according to a report from Cadena Cope. Journalist Julian Redondo, who writes for Mundo Deportivo, then claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo would buy the club if they managed to stay in LaLiga.

That sparked talk of CR7's possible foray into club ownership, although the player's camp hasn't responded to the rumors yet. Lim has previously told media in Singapore that he won't sell the club, even naming his son as club president.

Speaking on the decision, former Valencia president Chan Lay Hoon insisted that the appointment outlines the owner's commitment to Valencia.

"I am pleased to pass the baton to Kiat Lim, who is the son of our major shareholder. This appointment is a strong affirmation of the shareholder's (Peter's) ongoing commitment to the club and its future," said Chan Lay Hoon (via The Mirror).

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is in the final few months of his contract with Al-Nassr. The Portuguese superstar has registered 30 goals from 34 games across competitions this season for the Saudi side.

What has Cristiano Ronaldo said about owning a club in the future?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has previously expressed a desire to own not just one club, but several clubs. The 40-year-old is in the final phase of his career but has shown no signs of slowing down.

While his contract expires in a few months, CR7 is expected to extend his stay with Al-Nassr for another season. The Portuguese superstar is also likely to be a part of the national team squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking in February to Canal 11, Ronaldo outlined his plans after hanging up his boots, insisting that he doesn't want to be on the sidelines.

"Being a coach doesn't make sense because if I have the chance to be an owner, why should I be a coach or sporting director or CEO? That's my dream, and I'm sure I will achieve it. In fact, I'll tell you more: I hope not to have just one club but several clubs," said Ronaldo.

CR7 has scored 931 goals from 1,272 games in his career.

