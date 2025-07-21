Viktor Gyokeres frustrated by Arsenal transfer delay as Gunners continue to be in talks with Sporting: Reports

Viktor Gyokeres is frustrated by the delay in his proposed move to Arsenal, according to journalist Graeme Bailey. The Sporting striker has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates in recent times, but the transfer is taking longer than expected.

Mikel Arteta is looking for a new No. 9 and reportedly has his eyes on Gyokeres. The Gunners are close to securing his signature, but the move is delayed due to some minor details in the deal.

Speaking to TBR Football, Bailey insisted that Gyokeres is eager to meet up with his new teammates.

“Arsenal are staying calm, I need to emphasise that – they admit some deals are just easier than others. In terms of the player, I am told Gyokeres himself is frustrated – but his people point out that is just from a professional standpoint – he wants to be with Arsenal now, he just wants to be with his new teammates,” said Bailey.

He continued:

“Arsenal are so far down the line with this, it really is just the finer details – this time last week they thought it was done and could not imagine it running to this weekend.”

Gyokeres registered 54 goals and 13 assists from 52 games across competitions for Sporting last season. The north London side previously wanted to complete the deal before their pre-season tour of Asia, but it wasn't to be.

Have Arsenal secured the services of Cristhian Mosquera?

Cristhian Mosquera

Arsenal have secured the services of Cristhian Mosquera this summer, although the move has been delayed, according to The Mirror. Valencia have reportedly agreed a £16m deal for the Spanish defender, who has even completed his medicals ahead of the transfer.

Mosquera was outstanding for the LaLiga club last season, and is considered one of the brightest young defenders in the country. Last season, the 21-year-old registered 41 appearances across competitions for Valencia all of which were starts.

Images of Mosquera in the Gunners' training kit has already been leaked on line. However, the move hasn't been confirmed yet, adding to fans' frustration.

The north London side have exchanged the relevant documents with their Spanish counterparts, and are now waiting for the move to be formally ratified. The deal hasn't been completed in time for the player to be part of Mikel Arteta's squad for their pre-season tour of Asia. However, he could join his new teammates soon.

