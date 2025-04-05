Viktor Gyokeres makes transfer decision amid interest from Arsenal and Manchester United - Reports

In-demand Sporting CP superstar Viktor Gyokeres reportedly favors a move to Arsenal over Manchester United. As reported by The Sun via Metro, the Sweden international is more keen on a move to the Emirates.

Gyokeres is reportedly leaning towards Arsenal over Manchester United as the Gunners are now established Premier League title challengers. The north London giants have also been regulars in the Champions League in recent years, unlike the Red Devils.

The 26-year-old is one of the most coveted players in world football right now thanks to his exploits for Sporting CP. He has been one of the most lethal strikers in Europe since joining the Lions in the summer of 2023.

Gyokeres moved to the Estadio Jose Alvalade from Championship side Coventry City for just €20 million. He has scored 86 goals and produced 26 assists in 93 appearances for the Portuguese giants so far.

Gyokeres has scored 43 goals in 43 games this season while also turning provider on 11 occasions. It's hardly a surprise to see him linked with the biggest clubs in Europe, such as Arsenal, Manchester United, Barcelona and Liverpool.

The Sweden international reportedly has a £85m release clause in his deal but has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ which allows him to leave for less. Sporting are expected to demand between £55m and £70m for the Manchester United and Arsenal target.

Manchester United and Arsenal told to pay in excess of €80m to sign Bundesliga striker: Reports

Manchester United and Arsenal will reportedly have to splash over €80 million for the signature of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike. As reported by German outlet Bild via Centredevils, Eintracht Frankfurt are desperate to receive at least €80 million for the French striker.

The Bundesliga side will reportedly have to pay 20% of Ekitike's transfer fee to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) because of the French giants' sell-on clause. Therefore, they are unlikely to budge over the transfer fee for the 22-year-old.

Ekitike has revived his career at Eintracht Frankfurt following his disastrous spell at PSG. He has 19 goals and eight assists in 39 games across competitions this season for Dino Toppmöller's side.

The youngster previously had a torrid spell with PSG, where he only managed four goals and four assists in 33 appearances. Big things were expected of him at the Parc des Princes, but he did not get too many chances because of the presence of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe.

