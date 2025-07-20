Viktor Gyokeres' move to Arsenal at risk of collapse despite agreeing fee with Sporting CP - Reports

Arsenal's reported move for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres could collapse as the two clubs are yet to agree terms for add-on clauses. There is agreement on an overall fee, but the deal is stuck after negotiations over the bonus clauses stalled.
As per a report in A Bola, Gyokeres' family is devastated that the deal has stalled and want a quick solution between the clubs. They believe that Sporting CP should let him join Arsenal as the striker has done a lot for them over the last two seasons.
The Portuguese publication add that there is a slight issue with the payment structure as well. Sporting CP want the fixed fee paid in two installments, while the Gunners have proposed four installments.
A Bola claimed that there is a high risk of the deal falling through, but both sides remain in talks. Gyokeres is also keen on making the switch back to the Premier League, having agreed on personal terms with the London side.
Journalist Fabrizio Romano chimed in on the situation, claiming that agents were working on the deal and Arsenal were confident of signing their top target. He echoed the previous reports that the deal had stalled because of the add-on clauses and said on his YouTube channel (via football365):
"On Viktor Gyokeres, I can tell you that the conversations are continuing in London. The agent is working on the deal. Arsenal remain confident but still have to negotiate add-ons. They want €3m in bonuses plus €7m more complicated. Sporting want €10m very easily. Any moment could be good for this deal."
Arsenal reportedly have a €63.5 million deal in place for Gyokeres, with another €10 million in add-ons.
Sporting CP have been adamant about not selling Arsenal target for less than their valuation
Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas spoke to O Jogo earlier this month and said that he was not going to lower the fee. He added that their valuation of Viktor Gyokeres was based on the fees being paid by Arsenal and Manchester United this summer and said:
"The player knows, the agent knows, and I can guarantee, with absolute certainty, that Viktor will not leave for €60 million plus €10 million in add-ons. It's not about trying to gain something, it's that he simply will not leave for that – absolutely will not. We have been watching the market and I saw [Martin] Zubimendi, who is six months younger than Viktor, leave for €65 million. I saw Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, both forwards but who, in my opinion, do not have Viktor's market value or quality, being negotiated for around €75 million."
Viktor Gyokeres has not returned to Sporting CP for pre-season and has been threatened with a fine by Varandas. The Portuguese side have insisted that they are in no hurry to sell as the striker has three years left on his contract.