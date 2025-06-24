Viktor Gyokeres threatens Sporting with stern demand as details of rumored phone call with club chief amid interest from Arsenal comes to light

Viktor Gyokeres has urged Sporting to sell him to Arsenal this summer, according to Record. The Gunners want to add a new number No. 9 to their roster before the start of the new season and have Gyokeres on their wish list.

Mikel Arteta apparently prefers a move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, but the Bundesliga side have set a €100m asking price for the Slovenian. That has prompted the north London side to consider their options and Gyokeres has emerged as a plan B.

Arsenal have reportedly €55m up front for the 27-year-old, plus an additional €10m in add-ons. However, it has been rejected by Sporting.

Gyokeres apparently has a €100m release clause in his deal, but the Portuguese club have maintained that they are willing to let him leave for less. Interestingly, Sporting president Federico Varandas recently denied the presence of a gentleman's agreement that would allow the player to leave for around €60m excluding add-ons.

His comments have sparked a feud between the club and the player, souring the relationship between the two parties. With his dream move now under doubt, Gyokeres has reportedly taken matters into his own hands.

The player has apparently spoken to Varandas, informing the president that he will never play for the Portuguese club again. The Swede has argued that Sporting are likely to make a healthy profit on the €24m they paid for him a few summers ago. Interestingly, the player has reportedly informed friends and family that he will play to Arsenal next season.

Are Arsenal eyeing a move for Rodrygo Goes this summer?

Rodrygo Goes

Arsenal are eager to sign Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to TBR Football. The Gunners are looking to add more bite to their attack after a disappointing campaign, where they missed out on the title once again.

The north London side have identified Rodrygo as an option to upgrade their frontline. The Brazilian is no longer indispensable for Real Madrid, who are reportedly willing to let him go for £70m this year.

The report adds that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has already held talks with the player's entourage ahead of a possible move. The Gunners are also planning to make the 24-year-old the highest earner at the Emirates in order to convince him to make the move. Rodrygo has registered 14 goals and 11 assists from 52 games for Los Blancos this season.

