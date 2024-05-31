Vincent Kompany plots move to sign 24-year-old Arsenal star as surprise signing at Bayern Munich: Reports

Ex-Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is allegedly keen to add Arsenal star Albert Sambi Lokonga to his Bayern Munich squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Lokonga, 24, has suffered a drop in his club's pecking order in the past 18 months or so. He spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Crystal Palace, making nine Premier League appearances.

A right-footed tireless midfielder, ther Belgian secured a loan switch to Luton Town ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. He made 17 league appearances, recording one goals and three assists in the process.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Now, according to Football Transfers, Kompany is aiming to make Lokonga his first transfer as Bayern Munich boss this summer. He is interested in signing his former player, who previously worked with the ex-Manchester City star at Anderlecht, on a temporary move.

Bayern, who parted ways with Tuchel at the end of this season, are likely to face a stumbling block in their pursuit. While they are only keen to sign Lokonga on a loan deal, Arsenal are looking to let go of their midfielder on a permanent transfer in the summer window.

Earlier this week, Lokonga suggested that he will depart Mikel Arteta's side this summer. He told Belgian outlet VOOSport (h/t Mirror):

"I think that [my time at Arsenal] is slowly coming to the end. I had a discussion with the club and what was said is that the best solution for me was to leave. I have a one year left [in my] contract plus a one year option, so now it's up to the club and my agent to find the best solution."

Expand Tweet

Since arriving from Anderlecht for over £16 million in 2021, Lokonga has started 26 of his 39 games across all competitions for his club.

Thomas Partey keen to remain at Arsenal

In his Daily Briefing column for Caught Offside, journalist Charles Watts provided a transfer update on Thomas Partey's future. He wrote:

"Sources have confirmed that Partey's desire is to remain with the Gunners and build on the performances he produced over the final weeks of the 2023-24 campaign when he finally returned to full fitness. However, the Gunners are expected to be open to offers for Partey once again, despite his desire to stay."

The Ghanian, who was out with a long-term hamstring injury this season, featured in 16 matches for Arsenal in the 2023-24 campaign.

Partey, 30, has missed 69 games across competitions due to injuries since arriving from Atletico Madrid for around £45 million in 2020.