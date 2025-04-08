Vinicius Jr makes decision regarding Real Madrid future as links to Saudi Arabia cool: Reports

As per reports, Vinicius Jr has no plans to leave Real Madrid and a move to the Saudi Pro League is now unlikely. There has been no new contact between Saudi clubs and the Brazilian winger's entourage as talks have begun over a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ad

As per ESPN, Saudi Pro League clubs were in talks with Vinicius Jr last year over a move to the Middle East. However, the last contact was back in December 2024 and they have not made any progress.

Vinicius Jr spoke to the media earlier this season and stated that he wants to remain at Santiago Bernabeu for the rest of his career. He said:

"I came here as a boy, at 18 and with lots of dreams. I didn't think I would score so many goals in a short time. Entering club history is very tough because there have been many players and legends who have scored so many goals and won so much. To be with them is important and I was dreaming of that."

Ad

Trending

Carlo Ancelotti was asked if he had given any advice to the Brazilian forward and the Italian manager was quick to distance himself from the situation. He said:

"It’s a personal thing and I can’t give him any advice, I don’t know what’s going on. I’m only interested in Vini at Real Madrid and the only advice I can give him is to keep scoring goals with this shirt. I really don’t know what’s going on because [he] doesn’t talk about it and is very focused on Madrid, and on continuing to score many goals with this shirt. I think he doesn’t think much about that and his focus is on Madrid. I see that him and everyone wants to be here for many years."

Ad

Vinicius Jr's current contract with Real Madrid runs until 2027 and he has reportedly demanded a massive increase in wages from his current €17 million deal.

Real Madrid urged to sell Vinicius Jr by former player

Former Real Madrid midfielder Luis Milla spoke to El Desmarque earlier this month and claimed that Los Blancos should sell Vinicius Jr to the Saudi Pro League. He believes that the club would benefit from the sale as they can use the funds to rebuild their squad.

Ad

Milla said (via Tribal Football):

"If I were a sporting director, I would sell Vinicius and buy a striker to allow (Kylian) Mbappé to play on the left wing. Vini is a great player, but the club must also consider the image he transmits. Yes, his performances are at a high level, but his image is not always the best. He has a significant market value and Real Madrid could reinvest that money in big purchases."

Vinicius Jr has been linked with PSG as well, but has not held any talks with the Ligue 1 side, as per reports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More