Vinicius Jr makes decision regarding Real Madrid future as links to Saudi Arabia cool: Reports

As per reports, Vinicius Jr has no plans to leave Real Madrid and a move to the Saudi Pro League is now unlikely. There has been no new contact between Saudi clubs and the Brazilian winger's entourage as talks have begun over a new deal at the Santiago Bernabeu.
As per ESPN, Saudi Pro League clubs were in talks with Vinicius Jr last year over a move to the Middle East. However, the last contact was back in December 2024 and they have not made any progress.
Vinicius Jr spoke to the media earlier this season and stated that he wants to remain at Santiago Bernabeu for the rest of his career. He said:
"I came here as a boy, at 18 and with lots of dreams. I didn't think I would score so many goals in a short time. Entering club history is very tough because there have been many players and legends who have scored so many goals and won so much. To be with them is important and I was dreaming of that."
Carlo Ancelotti was asked if he had given any advice to the Brazilian forward and the Italian manager was quick to distance himself from the situation. He said:
"It’s a personal thing and I can’t give him any advice, I don’t know what’s going on. I’m only interested in Vini at Real Madrid and the only advice I can give him is to keep scoring goals with this shirt. I really don’t know what’s going on because [he] doesn’t talk about it and is very focused on Madrid, and on continuing to score many goals with this shirt. I think he doesn’t think much about that and his focus is on Madrid. I see that him and everyone wants to be here for many years."
Vinicius Jr's current contract with Real Madrid runs until 2027 and he has reportedly demanded a massive increase in wages from his current €17 million deal.
Real Madrid urged to sell Vinicius Jr by former player
Former Real Madrid midfielder Luis Milla spoke to El Desmarque earlier this month and claimed that Los Blancos should sell Vinicius Jr to the Saudi Pro League. He believes that the club would benefit from the sale as they can use the funds to rebuild their squad.
Milla said (via Tribal Football):
"If I were a sporting director, I would sell Vinicius and buy a striker to allow (Kylian) Mbappé to play on the left wing. Vini is a great player, but the club must also consider the image he transmits. Yes, his performances are at a high level, but his image is not always the best. He has a significant market value and Real Madrid could reinvest that money in big purchases."
Vinicius Jr has been linked with PSG as well, but has not held any talks with the Ligue 1 side, as per reports.