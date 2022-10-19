Virgil van Dijk doing everything it takes to convince Dutch international to join Liverpool: Reports

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is reportedly doing everything in his power to convince his Dutch teammate Frenkie de Jong to join the Merseysiders.

As per Spanish outlet El Nacional, the Netherlands skipper has already encouraged his compatriot to make the move to Anfield.

The report claims that Liverpool are looking to bolster their midfield ranks when the transfer window opens in January. The Reds' top target was Real Madrid star Federico Valverde. However, the Spanish and European champions have refused to enter negotiations for the midfielder they regard as indispensable.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has reportedly emerged as the best alternative to the Uruguayan and the Reds could try their luck in January.

Liverpool have not enjoyed their best start to the season and much of that can be attributed to their issues in the middle of the park. Skipper Jordan Henderson looks past his peak while Fabinho has also struggled for consistency this campaign.

Thiago Alcantara has been brilliant whenever he has been available but has struggled with injury problems as well.

James Milner, on the other hand, is still an important squad player but his age has caught up with him. Meanwhile, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have missed almost the entire campaign so far with injuries.

Liverpool have set their sights on De Jong as they believe that he would suit their system really well. The Blaugrana are believed to be happy to sell the Dutchman if their asking price of €60 million is met.

Barcelona were keen to part ways with the former Ajax star in the summer as well but the Dutchman refused to leave the Catalan giants. However, his mindset could change due to his lack of game time for the Blaugrana in the ongoing campaign.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is also unlikely to stand in De Jong's way if the board are ready to sell the midfielder as per El Nacional.

Frenkie de Jong could be a brilliant addition to Liverpool

De Jong has not quite been able to live up to the expectations at Barcelona following his €75 million move from Ajax.

However, there is no denying the fact that he is an exceptionally gifted midfielder blessed with incredible ability. The Dutchman's technical skills and intelligence make him a midfielder that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is bound to utilize.

De Jong has not been given enough chances to impress at Camp Nou and desperately needs a move away from Camp Nou. He has only made 11 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring once.

If the Reds can land the Dutchman, it could prove to be a signing that completely transforms their midfield.

