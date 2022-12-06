WAGs of England stars Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire lead exit from luxury cruise ship after urinating incident - Reports 

Fern Hawkins, England star Harry Maguire's wife, and Sasha Attwood, English midfielder Jack Grealish’s girlfriend, were reportedly disappointed with the state of their accommodation on their designated luxury cruise ship. According to the Daily Mail, the two have led the charge as a number of WAGs of England stars relocated to hotels from the cruise.

It has been reported that wives and girlfriends of English footballers were set to stay on a luxury cruise over the course of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Gareth Southgate has allowed his players’ families to stay nearby, as opposed to the model Fabio Capello adopted in 2010.

The plan of keeping the players’ families happy and close, reportedly hit a bit of a snag following a urinating incident. It has been reported that a fellow cruise ship resident urinated into the atrium located on the fifth story.

The rejoicing of returning fans late in the night also made life difficult for the players’ families, with them struggling to get a good night’s sleep. Additionally, the cell phone reception had also left the families disappointed, as many found it difficult to make calls.

It has been reported that all wives and girlfriends from the England camp have left the ship and relocated to favorable hotels, with Attwood and Hawkins showing the way.

Southgate’s decision to keep his players’ loved ones close by has paid off handsomely in Qatar. The players got a lot of flak following their goalless draw with USA in Group B. Southgate allowed them to spend quality time with their families and bounce back stronger.

Emotionally refreshed, the Three Lions bagged a 3-0 victory in their next Group B encounter against Wales, before repeating the same scoreline against Senegal in the round of 16.

Rio Ferdinand backs England to get the better of France in 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals

Gareth Southgate’s side are set to meet defending world champions France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday night (10 December). Like the Three Lions, Les Bleus are also coming into the match on the back of an encouraging round-of-16 victory.

Courtesy of a Kylian Mbappe brace and an Olivier Giroud strike, France secured a 3-1 win over Poland in their pre-quarter-final encounter. Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, however, is not worried about France and thinks they rely too much on Mbappe to get favorable results.

On his ‘FIVE’ YouTube Podcast, the former center-back said:

“I watched France play [Poland] before the England game and I had them down as one of my favorites.

“But they’ve got five first-team players missing so it’s a weakened France team. Having watched that game, I hold zero amounts of fear for France. The only fear is Kylian Mbappe.”

Ferdinand insisted the 1966 FIFA World Cup winners were the better team and thought France would not pose too much of a threat to them.

Ferdinand concluded his assessment by saying:

“They didn’t show me anything yesterday, they rely on individuals. If England can contain Mbappe, I don’t see it being a problem against France.”

