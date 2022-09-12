Wanda Nara made 6 demands to be met by Galatasaray before Mauro Icardi transfer from PSG as details of loan deal emerge - Reports

Mauro Icardi's wife and agent Wanda Nara made six demands for Galatasaray to meet before completing a loan move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), according to Mundo Deportivo (via the Daily Mail).

Mauro Icardi fell down the pecking order at PSG since the arrival of Lionel Messi in 2021. The former Inter Milan forward therefore secured a loan move to Turkish giants Galatasaray to reignite his career.

Icardi's move to Galatasaray was not straightforward, with his agent and wife Wanda Nara making as many as six demands for the club to fulfill. According to the aforementioned source, these demands included a house and a 24-hour driver to help them navigate through the city of Istanbul.

Wanda also demanded that Galatasaray provide Icardi and the rest of the family with private security for their protection. The agent also asked for a personal chef for the family.

The final two demands from Wanda's side were to provide her with a hotel stay until December and a good school for her children.

Icardi received a hero's welcome when he arrived at Istanbul airport to complete his loan move from PSG to Galatasaray. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine attacker has joined the Turkish outfit on a season-long loan deal, with the Parisian giants paying as much as 60 percent of his wages.

It is worth mentioning that Icardi is not the only high-profile player signed by Galatasaray in the summer transfer window. The Turkish giants have also signed the likes of Juan Mata, Yusuf Demir, Dries Mertens and Lucas Torreira.

PSG's front three have been in great form this season

PSG have one of the most feared attacking trios in world football, comprising the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. The trio have been in great form in the early stages of the 2022-23 season.

Neymar has been the pick of the bunch this season. The Brazil international has already scored 10 goals and provided seven assists from nine games across all competitions.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has been more of a creative force in the PSG squad, with manager Christophe Galtier deploying him in a slightly deeper role. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has also provided seven assists and scored four times this season.

Kylian Mbappe has also chipped in with nine goals from a mere seven games across all competitions.

It is close to impossible to break into Paris Saint-Germain's attack this season with Neymar, Messi and Mbappe in the form of their lives. It was therefore right for Icardi to move elsewhere and become the main attacker.

