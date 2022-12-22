Wanda Nara could receive up to $100 million of property and luxury assets in divorce with Mauro Icardi: Reports

According to Diario Olé (via Get French Football News), football agent Wanda Nara is set to divorce Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi and could gain up to $100 million in property and luxury goods.

Nara confirmed in early November that she had filed for divorce from Icardi, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). She also revealed that she is no longer serving as the Argentinian forward's agent.

There have been numerous rumors of the couple's relationship problems in recent months, and their separation was officially announced in September.

Icardi subsequently attempted to repair the relationship by traveling to Argentina, but his loan club, Galatasaray, refused to grant him leave for the trip. The refusal to grant leave was seen as a sign of the strained relationship between Icardi and his club, as well as the difficulties the player has faced since his move to Turkey.

SPORTbible @sportbible Wanda Nara explains why she split up with Mauro Icardi Wanda Nara explains why she split up with Mauro Icardi 🚨 Wanda Nara explains why she split up with Mauro Icardi https://t.co/4ot6BAZptv

Since Christophe Galtier's arrival at PSG, Mauro Icardi has not found playing time, eventually having to opt for a temporary exit from the Parc des Princes. This resulted in the Argentine getting loaned out to Galatasaray, though he still has 18 months remaining on his contract with PSG. The move is widely seen as a step down for Icardi, who has previously played for top European clubs like Inter Milan and the Parisians.

The potential divorce and Nara's departure as Icardi's agent will mark the end of a highly-publicized and tumultuous relationship. The couple, who have five children together, were known for their lavish lifestyle and frequent appearances in the media.

SPORTbible @sportbible 'She is the laughing stock of the whole world' - Mauro Icardi reacts after ex Wanda Nara kisses rapper in video 'She is the laughing stock of the whole world' - Mauro Icardi reacts after ex Wanda Nara kisses rapper in video 🚨 'She is the laughing stock of the whole world' - Mauro Icardi reacts after ex Wanda Nara kisses rapper in video https://t.co/rSDjxiqSWC

Nara, who is also a television personality and model, gained additional notoriety for her controversial approach to football agenting. She notably negotiated player contracts and also focused on managing their public image.

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara's professional relationship is also at an end

It remains to be seen how the divorce and the potential financial settlement will play out, but it is clear that the split will have significant consequences for the duo. Wanda Nara's professional departure as Icardi's agent may also have implications for his career and future transfers, as she was a major influence in such proceedings.

This comes at a challenging time for Mauro Icardi, who has faced criticism for his performances on the pitch. The player has struggled to replicate the success he had at Inter Milan, where he was a top scorer, and has faced criticism for his lack of goals and inconsistent play. Things seem to have slightly improved for him in Turkey, as he has bagged four goals and three assists in six games so far this season.

Mauro Icardi will need to focus on his performances and regain his form if he hopes to secure a transfer to a top European club in the future.

