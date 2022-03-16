"Wants another big move" - Jan Aage Fjortoft provides update on the futures of Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski wants to leave the club this summer as the Bavarians contemplate a move for Erling Haaland.

As per Jan Aage Fjortoft, Lewandowski wants another big move late in his career. The Poland international is one of the best number nines in the game right now, and losing him would be a big blow.

Lewandowski was previously linked with a move to Real Madrid, but it remains to be seen if Los Blancos will sign him.

At 33, he would not be a long-term acquisition. Karim Benzema is in a similar age bracket, so it would make more sense to sign a younger replacement.

Both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have Haaland on their radar, but it remains to be seen if the former will be able to afford him.

The Norwegian has a release clause of €75 million that will come into effect later this summer, but his agent Mino Raiola is likely to demand exorbitant wages for his client.

Bayern Munich may have to break their wage structure to replace Robert Lewandowski with Erling Haaland

Bayern Munich are known for making sound financial decisions, especially when it comes to handing out contracts.

The German side were unwilling to break their wage structure to offer David Alaba an extension last year which resulted in his departure.

Bayern are yet to offer Kingsley Coman a better deal because of his high wage demands. However, they may have to break their wage structure to sign Haaland. The Borussia Dortmund striker reportedly wants around £21.3 million-a-year.

The 21-year old has fully adapted to the Bundesliga and would be a long-term addition to the club. His incredible goal-scoring output would virtually guarantee Bayern Munich a place at the top of the table.

Bayern have several talented players in their squad, and it's been a while since they spent big on a world class player.

Robert Lewandowski is still managing to produce the goods. The Poland star has 29 goals in 26 Bundesliga games so far this season.

Haaland, on the other hand, has played just 15 times in the league for Dortmund this season owing to injuries. He has still managed to find the back of the net 16 times in the league.

